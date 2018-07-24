When Suzanne and Melvin Richardson got in bed early on July 4, they said their usual "I love you's" and went to sleep.
They planned to go out and celebrate Independence Day when they woke up. Her birthday and their wedding anniversary also were nearing, so they were in a festive mood.
Little did the Ladson couple know that Suzanne Richardson would become an unsuspecting victim of deadly gun violence as they slept.
"The bullet came through the window, through the dresser, then hit her in the head," Melvin Richardson said. "She never said a word since. She never woke up."
The 42-year-old woman and mother of a 2-year-old boy was shot as she lay in bed inside her home at 4435 Farmwood St. She had been hospitalized until July 16, when she died of her wound, the Charleston County Coroner's Office announced Tuesday.
Sheriff's investigators were still looking for clues in the slaying that marked the eighth homicide this year in unincorporated Charleston County and the 32nd killing in the tri-county area. Their efforts included forensic testing of guns that deputies have seized during undercover operations in the Richardsons' subdivision, Woodside Manor.
Capt. Roger Antonio of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has said detectives were trying to sort out what led to the gunfire somewhere in the neighborhood. But such cases involving sleeping victims not directly involved in the circumstances that led to their wounding are difficult to solve, he acknowledged.
Suzanne Richardson was a housekeeper much of her life, most recently at a North Charleston hotel.
Her future husband was a maintenance man at the former Ashley Shores apartment complex off Azalea Drive when they met. They went on to be married for six years and were looking forward to their seventh anniversary next month, Melvin Richardson said.
"We had plans," he said. "But sometimes, things just don't work out."
Local youngsters were "shooting off fireworks and shooting off guns" late on July 3, he said. Woodside, a community of single-story brick homes southeast of U.S. Highway 78 and Van Ohsen Road, is no stranger to gunfire. Shootings have been reported annually there in recent years. In 2015, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot a man trying to break into his family's home.
The couple hadn't been asleep long when Melvin Richardson recalled hearing, "Bam!" He thought his wife had hit the bed for some reason.
But after he got up, he saw the blood around her head, then the bullet hole in the bedroom window.
Desperation was apparent in his voice when he told emergency dispatchers that his wife needed help. He saw her head swelling. Her breathing became strained after the first sheriff's deputy showed up.
Thirteen days later, she died.
The Richardsons' toddler son, who lives with family in Walterboro, wonders where she is.
"Every time he calls me, he wants to know where his mama is at," Melvin Richardson said. "That hurts. I can't explain that to him. Not right now anyway."
Tuesday would have been her 43rd birthday. Her daughter still planned to throw a party in her honor, Melvin Richardson said. He couldn't bring himself to attend.
He misses her "in every way," he said.
"I loved my wife so much," he said.
He can't afford to move, so every day, he still climbs into the same bed where they last said good night.
"But I'm tossing and turning," he said. "I can't sleep."