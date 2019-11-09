Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a death in Ladson that occurred midday Saturday.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a residence in the 9800 block of Tremont Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. to a report of a deceased male. The victim appeared to suffer from a gunshot wound.
The incident and scene are being investigated. This story is developing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.