Ladson teacher receives statewide recognition for engaging girls in the world of STEM

When Amy Baldwin started teaching the Gateway to Technology class at Oakbrook Middle School, she was the only woman in Dorchester District 2 to teach the STEM course.

Feeling like an outsider, she wanted to find a way to spark more interest in science, technology, engineering and math among the Ladson school's students, especially the girls. If you ask statewide leaders in education, Baldwin has achieved just that.

The South Carolina Council on Competitiveness on March 17 named Baldwin as the state STEM Educator of the Year, an award that recognizes teachers for their work fostering a passion for the field.

Baldwin has been paving the way in STEM education at the middle school for nearly a decade. Baldwin started as a math teacher at the middle school 21 years ago. However, her interest in more robust STEM education quickly grew.

In 2013, she relaunched Gateway to Technology classes at the school. Baldwin uses STEM curriculum provided by Project Lead The Way. At the time, the class had not been offered for three years after the previous teacher retired.

In Baldwin's class, students learn how to apply math and science skills creatively. In sixth grade, the students learn about coding, design and engineering. In seventh, they take those skills and start to design and model their own projects. In eighth, they learn advanced programming and build their own robots.

On the surface, the class give students an introduction to STEM careers, such as engineering, robotics, coding and more. Baldwin said the class provides much more than that. It's an opportunity for students, especially girls, to feel confident in a time that is often rife with vulnerability.

"Middle school kids have an identity crisis, trying to find where they fit," Baldwin said. "For them to be able to see that there's girls that do these careers, it kind of makes them say, 'Oh, it's OK to be the kid that tinkers and takes things apart or writes code.'"

While she loves teaching all of her students, Baldwin is extra passionate about working with her female students. When she started the class, only about three to four girls were enrolled in the program. Now, they make up 30 to 50 percent of her Gateway to Technology course.

That uptick in interest is no coincidence. Baldwin has dedicated the past few years of her career to enlightening girls to the world of STEM.

It started with recruiting more girls to be a part of the schools robotics team, which initially grew to a 50 percent split between boys and girls. Eventually, Baldwin was able to take an all-girls team to the state competition.

"They actually ran circles around my all boys team," she said.

Last year, Baldwin took her efforts further and organized a career day for girls in fourth through eighth grades across the district so they could meet women who work in STEM. That day was so popular that the middle school is going to turn it into a weekend club so the young girls can meet professional women in the field.

"The girls were just blown away that there were all these women in these careers," Baldwin said. "That's not what they saw in regular life."

Baldwin hopes to expand the program so girls across South Carolina can attend STEM career days and learn more about the field.

Baldwin's commitment to bringing more women and minorities into STEM hasn't gone unnoticed at the middle school. Oakbrook staff and teachers know Baldwin to be one of the smartest people in the room, and they trust her to steer the program in the right direction.

Assistant Principal Danielle Kafina said school administrators "weren't surprised at all" to hear that Baldwin was recognized as STEM teacher of the year.

"I remember the first couple of times her talking about STEM and (Gateway to Technology)," Kafina said. "She would go off about coding and all of these other things, and I would sit there and go 'I have no idea what you're talking about,' but I acted like I knew what she was talking about."

Kafina, who has worked with Baldwin for 15 years, said she's seen the teacher build the STEM program into something truly beneficial for students.

"I hope it starts to filter out through the state," Kafina said. "This is something that's not easy, but Amy has built it from the foundation up."

Part of Baldwin's success comes from her dedication and connection to the students. While she is proud to be recognized for her work, Baldwin's real reward comes from seeing students fall in love with STEM and everything the field has to offer.

Baldwin doesn't like to give students the answers. While STEM may seem like a subject that's black and white, it's actually much more creative, she said. Her job as the teacher is to help students get themselves to the finish line, which ultimately builds self-confidence.

"Every student can learn and every student has the ability," she said. "They just might learn in a different way."