After more than a year awaiting trial, a 19-year-old Ladson man acknowledged to a federal judge Wednesday he aspired to join the ranks of the Islamic State as an infantryman in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and kill as many American soldiers as possible.
Zakaryia Abdel Abdin, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
The plea came during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Charleston. He faces up to 20 years in prison and is awaiting sentencing.
Abdin did not speak in court, other than to respond to the judge. His public defender Cody Groeber declined comment after the hearing.
Using social media, Abdin told undercover federal agents between January and March 2017 that he'd been inspired by the June 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where a man who pledged allegiance to ISIS gunned down 49 people.
After deciding against launching a similar attack, Abdin exchanged messages on multiple occasions with undercover FBI agents posing as ISIS militants.
In at least one of the exchanges with an undercover agent, Abdin indicated he was in possession of a slew of varied firearms and had been training at a North Charleston firing range, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell said in court Wednesday.
"He took specific, concrete steps to fulfill his dream of joining the caliphate," the prosecutor said.
Abdin told the agent he was well versed in firearms training, Kittrell added, and even shared a video of himself pledging loyalty to the terrorist organization.
"Let the brothers know I'm coming very soon," Abdin said in a video aimed at someone he believed to be a militant, according to Kittrell.
Abdin never made it onto his Jordan-bound flight and instead was apprehended at Charleston International Airport by federal agents March 30, 2017.
In the years before his arrest, Abdin had already been on federal authorities' radar after he was arrested in 2015 in York County — when he was 15 — for being a minor in possession of a firearm. Investigators said at the time Abdin planned to acquire more guns and target military bases.
The FBI had been tracking Abdin since last year after he was granted parole and his release conditions lapsed.