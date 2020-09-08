You are the owner of this article.
Ladson man in custody after firing shots at other cars on NC interstate and long car chase

  Updated
Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy) (copy)

A Ladson man has been arrested after he fired a sawed-off shotgun at random vehicles on Interstate 95 and led North Carolina deputies on a car chase all the way into Virginia.

On Saturday night, Nash County deputies in North Carolina received calls about a man driving erratically and shooting at other cars on I-95. Two people were injured, including one individual who had to be airlifted to Greenville.

Nash County deputies pursued Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 34, of Ladson into Virginia, where he wrecked at the 11A mile marker. He was then taken into custody without incident. 

He will face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said in a news conference.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Department, Dangerfield also recently set fire to his home on Royle Road.

Stone said Dangerfield was driving up to 110 mph. He had a shotgun with the barrel sawed off less than 18 inches.

Authorities aren't sure of his motive, Stone said, but there was alcohol in the vehicle and he believes Dangerfield might have been impaired. 

The car chase went through four North Carolina counties and 11 miles into Virginia before Dangerfield crashed into a median. One deputy was injured during the crash.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area.

