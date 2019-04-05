A Ladson man who murdered three people in Berkeley County in 2016 was handed three life sentences.
Robert David Nolen, 50, of Exploration Road in Ladson has been convicted for killing James Harrison, 62, of Summerville; Lance Donovan Kenyon, 47, of Moncks Corner; and Harry Lee Gressette, 52, of Goose Creek, according to Assistant Solicitor Kamila Szymczynska-Sas with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
The defendant was also convicted for attempted murder, threatening the life of a public official, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His jury trial ended March 29.
The three men were fatally shot on Oct. 7, 2016, at 228 Macio Road. Berkeley County deputies arrived to the home and found two suspects dead from gunshot wounds.
Nolen, according to authorities, was kneeling in the backyard and administering CPR to a third person. When asked by deputies where the suspect was, Nolen responded, "I'm the suspect," according to an affidavit.
A witness in the residence was awakened by the initial shots fired.
Toting a rifle, Nolen walked into the room where the witness was, confessed to killing the three victims, and fired shots near the witness that struck a wall.
The person escaped and called 911.
Nolen also allegedly threatened a deputy on the way to jail, telling the officer he would shoot him in the head.
Family members of the deceased said the victims were close friends with similar interests. Harrison and Gressette had left a local bar earlier that night and went to Kenyon's home on Macio Road, relatives said. Shortly before 2 a.m., Berkeley County deputies responded to the home and found Keyon fatally wounded while Gressette and Harrison lay dead.
Harrison's wife, Lynn Harrison, was killed 18 months prior by a man waving a rifle at a stoplight. James Harrison was killed the same day as the couple's 32nd wedding anniversary.