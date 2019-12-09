A Charleston County judge has acquitted a suspect in an alleged street racing crash that left three people dead in 2017.

After two days of testimony, charges against Lawrence Maurice Ravenel, 49, of Ladson were dropped, according to the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office. He was accused of racing, reckless homicide and hit-and-run in connection with a four-vehicle crash that left three adults dead and four juveniles critically injured on May 13, 2017.

Witnesses told authorities that Ravenel and his cousin Elijah Simmons were racing on Dorchester Road near Industrial Avenue in North Charleston and that Simmons lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro and sideswiped a CARTA bus that was carrying passengers, the Solicitor's Office said.

The Camaro slammed into a Buick sedan driven by Neil Holmes and also occupied by Phyllis Hughes and her four grandchildren, the Solicitor's Office said. Simmons, Holmes and Hughes were killed and the four juveniles were treated at a hospital.

"Video from the bus captured the scene as the two cousins’ cars barreled toward it," the Solicitor's Office said. "An eyewitness in traffic with the cousins prior to the collision reported that the two vehicles sped around her."

After passing the witness, Simmons' Camaro and Ravenel's Nissan Maxima accelerated rapidly, with the Maxima outpacing the Camaro, the Solicitor's Office said. Shortly after that, Simmons crashed into the bus while Ravenel's vehicle avoided collision.

The witness told authorities she saw the Maxima turn around quickly and return to the scene, where he tried to help his cousin, the Solicitor's Office said. Ravenel didn't provide his information to officers who arrived at the scene or report his role in the crash, both of which are required duties of drivers involved in a traffic incident.

"An officer explained that Simmons’ Camaro was travelling at 99 mph only seconds before its driver lost control, as the car’s black box recorded its exact speed," the Solicitor's Office said. "Video from traffic cameras in the area showed the cars in adjacent lanes and accelerating less than a quarter mile before the collision, and accident reconstruction based on those videos showed an acceleration from 45 mph to 93 in just .22 miles."

Despite the evidence, a judge found that there was no way to prove Ravenel and Simmons made an agreement to race, "only that two adjacent cars were speeding beside each other," the Solicitor's Office said.

The judge also found that because Ravenel wasn't found to be physically involved in the crash, he was not criminally responsible for the deaths and had no duty to stay at the scene, the Solicitor's Office said.

A directed verdict — a ruling entered by a judge if there is no evidence for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion — of not guilty was handed down in lieu of a jury trial, the Solicitor's Office said.