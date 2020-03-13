Ladson man charged with neglecting wife found without oxygen, covered in sores and feces

A Ladson man was arrested Wednesday after authorities found his bedridden wife unresponsive, covered in sores and feces and with her oxygen machine turned off.

David Anthony James, 62, faces a charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Charleston deputies went to his home for a welfare check on Tuesday and found James' wife unresponsive in her bed, according to an affidavit.

The woman had a bleeding cut on her hand and seeping sores scattered across her body, deputies said. The dehydrated woman was lying in urine and feces, and had skin flaking off her fingers and toes.

James said he'd come home from work on Monday afternoon to find his wife, who'd been home alone and was unable to dial a phone, unresponsive with her oxygen machine turned off, according to the affidavit.

He called a family member who was out of town, deputies said, but never notified medical authorities. He was her only caretaker.

First responders took the woman to Trident Hospital. Information about her condition wasn't immediately available.

James' bond was set at $10,000, and he remained in the Charleston County jail Friday afternoon. If found guilty of the felony charge, he faces up to five years in prison.