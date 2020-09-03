Ladson family remembers Amari President, 16-year-old who died suddenly

The family of an Ashley Ridge High School student described as a blossoming public servant is holding an outdoor memorial service Saturday for the teen, whose death elicited a wave of mourning that reverberated through South Carolina's political ecosystem.
At barely 16 years old, Amari Tra-Vaughn President was memorialized for his "infectious passion and light" by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, for whom he campaigned. His family says he always built up his loved ones, caring for both grandmothers through the quarantine.
"Amari did a lot of singing, a lot of dancing, lots of preaching," said Taylor President, his older sister. As a middle school student, he wrote to then-President Barack Obama, and received a response letter from Michelle Obama.
The letter inspired a love of politics that would drive the Ladson teen to dedicate hours to campaigns and research on everything from wild animals to civil rights. He kept the paper framed in his bedroom, surrounded with the campaign signs and selfies with politicians that would soon follow.
"His room still feels warmer than the rest of the house," sister Tiffany President said. "He'd be up in there til 4 in the morning, blasting his music, taking calls."
The rising junior had already finished his application to Clemson University, his sisters said, and had discussed becoming an attorney.
Busy as he was, Amari would always take care of his sisters, letting them use his computer to print homework and making eggs to order whenever they were hungry.
A week after his sudden death, the family is still in shock. The coroner expects it won't be easy to determine what caused the energetic teen to die suddenly after his second day of football practice on Aug. 25.
In the meantime, his family said it's been striking to see teachers, friends and politicians recognize the qualities they loved in Amari.
"He definitely proved to everyone that we can have whatever we want, we just have to go get it," Tiffany President said. "That's how we're going to remember him. And definitely voting, and getting more people to vote."
President is survived by his parents, three older sisters, and a younger brother. Masked guests are welcome at a public memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Summerville.