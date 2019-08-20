Frequent and destructive flooding of a major Berkeley County waterway — attributed in part to surging population in the area — has led County Council members to ask the Army Corps of Engineers to lend a hand in cleaning it up.

The Limehouse Branch Creek in Ladson, near College Park, routinely floods after 2 to 3 inches of rain, according to residents and council members.

Some residents have experienced water damage in their homes anywhere from five to nine times. Now, officials are preparing to send off an application asking the Army Corps to remove vegetation and sediment in the canal.

"You have a canal that was made more than 40 years ago that used to be able to handle it," Councilman Tommy Newell said. "You have development of new neighborhoods and widened roads that collect more rainwater. When it rains it pours into the swamp."

The sediment, vegetation and debris removal would go all the way to the College Park Road Bridge in Ladson. During periods of heavy rain, bridges located off of Trinity Place Road and Oxford Road in College Park are completely shut off from use.

In December, flooding from the Limehouse Branch was so bad that Berkeley County School District officials had to write a custom alert for the neighborhood. Students from Stratford High School and College Park Middle School who lived on Trinity Place and Oxford Road were dismissed early from school so they could get back home.

Ralph Rohrssen, a College Park resident on Ohio Way, said his neighbors have been flooded routinely. He said one resident keeps sandbags on his windowsills year-round in preparation.

"When there's a couple of inches of rain, the bridges are completely shut off," Rohrssen said. "We're stranded. I'm concerned for the citizens who live there."

County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer said the roads and bridges department routinely cleans the area of debris and that the flooding problem is on the crews' radar.

Newell attributes part of the flooding woes to growing roadways and increased development around the Limehouse Branch. With more homes and more concrete, there are fewer places for water to run off.

Berkeley County has seen a surge of population growth in recent years. More than 8,000 people moved to the area between mid-2015 and mid-2016, boosting the total count to more than 210,000, according to census figures.

Because of the unprecedented growth, the county is projected to receive an additional $4 million in property taxes.

Newell said he's planning to collaborate with the rest of County Council to have the application sent off this week.