Kristin Graziano becomes SC's first female sheriff

After a tumultuous campaign, a few dozen people gathered in a Charleston courtroom to watch Kristin Graziano become South Carolina’s first female and openly gay sheriff.

Graziano tugged off her mask and straightened her shoulders before placing her hand on the Bible that her wife, Elizabeth Graziano, held for her.

Instead of a long speech, Graziano looked around the room and called out thanks to her supporters, praising their vision for a more inclusive county.

Though quick and small, Graziano said the ceremony humbled her. It was an appropriate end to a long year that showed how communities come together in hard times, and made her especially thankful for the voters who believed in a new era for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

Swear in.jpg
Kristin Graziano, takes the oath of office , from Judge Michele Patrao Forsyth to become the Charleston County Sheriff, as her wife Elizabeth Graziano, holds the Bible Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the historic Charleston County Courthouse. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

“They have hope because they believe it’s never too late to change, to forgive and to be our best selves,” Graziano said.

The lesson reminded Graziano of her father, she said. He was a professional saxophonist who never acknowledged his youngest children. She forgave him on his deathbed, but didn’t realize until hearing the eulogy he’d recorded himself that he’d repented.

saxaphone player.jpg
Chris Williams, plays the saxophone, after Kristin Graziano, sitting with wife Elizabeth Graziano, after she was sworn in as the Charleston County Sheriff Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 inside the historic Charleston County Courthouse. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

So Graziano stepped aside, and Chris Williams picked up her father’s old saxophone and played “Hallelujah” for the crowd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

