Kristin Graziano becomes SC's first female sheriff, pledging atonement and accountability

A saxophone solo and slew of thanks kicked off Kristin Graziano’s new role as sheriff of Charleston County, marking the first moments of her tenure with pledges of atonement and accountability.

On Monday morning, Graziano was sworn in as South Carolina’s first female and first openly gay sheriff. She’ll officially take over the office at midnight Tuesday, and said she hopes to spend her first few months repairing law enforcement’s relationship with Black and Latinx communities.

Clerk of Court Julie Armstrong swore Graziano in privately, then the pair went to a more formal ceremony in the old historic courthouse, where Graziano's wife, Elizabeth Graziano, held a Bible and Judge Michele Patrao Forsythe led the oath.

Though quick and small, Kristin Graziano said the ceremony humbled her. It was an appropriate end to a long year that showed how communities come together in hard times and made her especially thankful for the voters who believed in a new era for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

“They have hope because they believe it’s never too late to change, to forgive and to be our best selves,” Graziano said.

The lesson reminded Graziano of her absent father, she said. He was a professional saxophonist who never acknowledged his youngest children. But she forgave him on his deathbed and later heard how he'd repented in the eulogy he recorded of himself.

So during her inauguration on Monday, Graziano stepped from the spotlight for a moment as supporter Chris Williams picked up her father’s old saxophone and played Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah” for the crowd.

Williams called the moment “soothing and fulfilling,” saying he trusted Graziano to build up a trustworthy sheriff’s office.

Instead of a long speech, Graziano looked around the room and called out thanks to her supporters, praising their vision for a more inclusive county.

“It feels like I’m the one that won,” friend Jasmine Mazyck said after the ceremony. “Graz saved my life, she cared about me and she’s going to change things for the community.”

She might have been a little late to work on Monday, but the mother of two said the swearing-in ceremony was too important to miss. Mazyck describes herself as a surly high school student when she met Graziano, who was then working as an officer at Mazyck’s school.

“That’s the only thing that got me up every day, getting on the bus so I could go see her,” Mazyck said. “When nobody believed in me and I thought everyone was out to get me, she proved me wrong.”

Mazyck hesitated for a moment when Graziano asked her to stand and thanked her in front of the crowd.

“You are why I do what I do, and I thank you,” Graziano told her.

Graziano campaigned on pledges of accountability and transparency in the department, leveraging over 30 years of law enforcement experience. Outgoing Sheriff Al Cannon, who held the office for over three decades, called her campaign insubordination and placed her on leave.

Since the election, Graziano has been reinstated to her position.