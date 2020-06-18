King Street merchants want Charleston police, mayor to do something about vagrants

King Street merchants south of Calhoun Street are frustrated they keeping hearing police and city officials say they are addressing ongoing problems with vagrants, palmetto rose sellers and bicyclists who drive on the sidewalk.

It's discouraging tourists and suburbanites from patronizing their businesses, they said Thursday, adding they want action.

Several business and property owners met with Mayor John Tecklenburg and city police Lt. James Byrne to talk about the ongoing issues and offer solutions. More than two weeks ago, King Street was ransacked by rioters, exacerbating small business' hardships after many have been closed for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Halfway through the meeting, King Street Cookies owner Harris Cohen pointed outside the direction of his shop window at a man walking with a crutch. Cohen said he's pressed charges against the man five times for trespassing and he never shows up for a court date. The man knows nothing will happen to him if he won't go to his court date.

"The one thing that will solve this is reopening the jail at Lockwood," Cohen said.

He said the repeat offenders should have their initial hearings the morning after they are arrested and detained.

Byrne said the jail doesn't exist anymore and going through the credentialing to get there would take time.

The police department lost more officers than it hired last year, according to information Cohen received from the department in February. The department hired 34 officers and 45 left. Cohen said he typically sees one officer in the area a day.

Tecklenburg said that while he is in the interview process for a fourth municipal court judge, he is asking how they would handle "frequent flyers."

Cohen and other business owners said the city's poor handling of vagrants isn't discouraging them from harassing tourists and others who come to King Street.

"Vagrants are different than homeless," Cohen said. "We're all for helping the homeless; we do have somebody at the city slowly trying to help the homeless. But the ongoing vagrants, the habitual vagrants, something's got to happen to them."

Mimi Chester, who works at Grady Ervin & Co., said she feels the need to apologize to customers when they come into the store. Older customers have said they don't want to come downtown anymore, she said.

"We feel like we're apologizing because we know what we have been, and what we can be but it's just not an attractive, appealing place," Chester said. "They still want to come, they still want to spend money."

Tecklenburg said the city has set up enhanced social services to help homeless people find the resources they need, a Navigation Center, a full-time homeless coordinator and a couple of social service workers to help homeless people find housing, medical, mental health or addiction services.

One business leader suggested giving businesses along King Street a tax break to fund their own private security and cleanup.

Tecklenburg said the city has been talking about establishing a business improvement district for that area since the early 1990s when he worked for the city. Meg Thompson, the city's director of Business and Neighborhood Services, said if businesses along King Street want to form a business improvement district, there would have to be a nonprofit with a board of directors set up. They would then establish the geographic setup of that district.

After that, at least 51 percent of the taxpayers in that area would have to decide to pay an additional tax that would go to the nonprofit board. That board would decide how the funding would be spent, either on marketing, beautification, enhanced maintenance or security.