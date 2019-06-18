pc-061017-ne-charlestonpolice (copy)
Charleston police said a man was shot and killed early Tuesday in the city's Eastside neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:19 a.m. in a parking lot on Harris Street, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said, where they found the man's body.

The deceased has not been identified, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Anyone who may have information concerning the shooting can reach a Charleston detective at 843-743-7200.

The man's death on Monday morning marks the fourth homicide investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2019, according to a Post and Courier database. It is the 29th in the tri-county area.

