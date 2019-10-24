Berkeley County deputies have arrested two adults who they say kept several children "living in squalor" in a home outside Summerville.

Erick Perez-Viera, 22, and Diana Salbon, 26, were each charged with five counts of unlawful conduct toward children, Sheriff Duane Lewis said. The charge is a felony and they face up to 10 years for each count.

Seven children, all under 10 years old, have been turned over to protective custody, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.

An inspector for the home's property manager entered the home Wednesday and heard the children crying "help me" from the upstairs bedrooms, each of which was deadbolted, property manager Nataliya Matejka said.

One of the children told the inspector they were hungry and did not know where their parents were, Lewis said.

The inspector found Salbon downstairs and advised her the children were locked inside, but Salbon told him not to let them out, according to the incident report. When the inspector heard screams upstairs he left, and Matejka called authorities.

When deputies received the call and arrived at the house, they found children "living in squalor." There were human and animal feces in the upstairs part of the house, Lewis said.

All of the house's bedrooms had deadbolts on the outside and no door handles, the report said. Every room had cameras, and more cameras peered out from the front of the house. Small, caged animals were also in the room with the children, according to an incident report.

"The conditions were just deplorable for children to be living in," Lewis said.

Twelve people lived in the home, including two people living in the garage, Lewis said. Salbon and Perez-Viera were renting two bedrooms upstairs; the couple lived in one room while their five children occupied the other bedroom. Salbon is the children's biological mother, Baker said, while Perez-Viera is the father of their 1-year-old son and stepfather to her other four children.

The sole leaseholder, who lived downstairs with her two children, wasn't arrested. Her children were living in better conditions than the others, Lewis said, but authorities took the children into protective custody and are investigating possible charges against her.

"It's sad to see people allow this to happen to their own children," Lewis said.

Several vehicles were parked outside the home Thursday, and people could be heard chattering through the open upstairs windows. Someone locked the front door when a reporter knocked.

Bedding, rusted metal bars and a stained plastic child kitchen's set lined the curb, a few feet from the school bus stop.

It's the first issue inspectors have found in their quarterly check-ins at the home, Matejka said, and she hasn't heard complaints from neighbors since the new tenant took over about two and a half years ago.

Some subdivision residents have worried about the number of vehicles coming and going from the two-story home, but didn't know who to call about it, next-door neighbor Howie Welsh said.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.