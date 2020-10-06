Kiawah Island will cull deer population with weapons after bobcat decline from poison

KIAWAH ISLAND — The decline in the bobcat population due to poisoning has led to a steady rise in the deer population. As a result, the town will use a deer hunt to bring the numbers back down to a healthy level.

Kiawah Island wildlife biologist Jim Jordan said the town's deer population has doubled in the last two years, so officials will set out to cull 100 deer in mid-December or early January. The meat will be donated.

Special equipment needs to be ordered to do the hunt.

"And as it looks right now, we will have the necessary firearms by early December," Jordan said. "We had hoped to get them sooner but it's a process because they're suppressed weapons and they're specially built."

It is unclear the location for the hunt or where the meat will be donated. But Jordan said the work will be weather dependent. The ideal conditions would include no rain and nighttime temperatures in the 40s.

The process should take two weeks.

"So we will focus the harvest on adult female deer," Jordan said. "That's where we'll get our biggest impact on reducing numbers as quickly as possible."

Deer will be baited into certain areas and harvested from tree stands by town staff. Every location will be safe, according to Jordan, and "probably not too close to residences."

But there may be some cases where a residences is within 30 or 50 yards of a harvest location.

A bobcat management guide issued by the town in 2014 said the population was the top mammal predator on the island. They are responsible for controlling many prey species including white-tailed deer and rodents.

But a harsh chemical used to kill rodents has been blamed for dwindling the bobcat population from about 35 animals to fewer than 10.

The poison is often found in bait boxes around homes, restaurants and hotels.

It ultimately makes the animals bleed to death, though it may take several days. It is believed that some bobcats on the island have eaten rodents affected by the poison and in turn died too.

The state Department of Pesticide Regulation denied a request this summer from Kiawah Island for a temporary one-year ban on the use of the chemical on the island. The town is still working to get pest control companies to voluntarily agree to stop using the chemical.

There are about 73 pesticide companies with business licenses on Kiawah. Jordan said 23 have signed up for the town's Bobcat Guardian Program to commit to not using the potent rat poison on the island.

To further encourage preservation of Kiawah Island's bobcat population, the town will recognize Oct. 11-17 as Save Kiawah Bobcats Week. More information can be found online at savekiawahbobcats.com