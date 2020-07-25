Kiawah Island seeks state's help in protecting remaining bobcat population

Kiawah Island’s bobcat population used to be considered strong, with about 30 to 35 animals roaming around.

But because of a rodent killer the town has no power to prohibit, the number of cats is now down to fewer than 10.

The poison, often found in bait boxes around homes, restaurants, hotels and shopping centers, is very potent and can be harmful to any animal that consumes it.

“If a rat eats one bite, that rat is gonna die. It might take three to six days,” said Jim Jordan, Kiawah’s senior wildlife biologist. “But if a pet were to get into it and eat it directly, then they would certainly get sick and potentially die.”

The same goes for bobcats. In addition, the cats can die from eating rodents that have consumed the chemical.

Jordan said the rodent killer basically causes the island’s beloved bobcats to bleed to death.

Just last month, a female bobcat died during labor because of a buildup of the toxins. Her four kittens also died but weren't tested for the chemical.

Jordan said he is hopeful the bobcat population will increase if use of the rodent killer is eliminated. But if things continue as is, the island is in danger of losing all of its bobcats.

The town has organized a public education campaign to teach people about the effects the rodent killer has on the ecosystem and to provide info about alternative methods for controlling rats. A few simple tips include eliminating a rodent’s access to food and water sources, sealing the exterior holes and cracks of structures, and using traps, among other things.

On Monday, Kiawah will launch a new Bobcat Guardian program. Residents, business partners and pest control companies will be able to sign a pledge to commit to not using the potent rat poison on their properties and other places on the island.

All Bobcat Guardians will be featured on the town’s website.

The town and the Kiawah Conservancy have also requested for the state Department of Pesticide Regulation to place a temporary, one-year ban on the use of these second-generation anticoagulants on the island.

Edgerton said the town has met with the department and is trying to work through the issue.

Dr. Michael Weyman, deputy director of Clemson Regulatory Services, said the agency will consider all opinions to develop an answer to the request. But putting more regulations on an already highly regulated industry is not the best way to handle the situation, according to Weyman.

He said voluntary compliance is most successful, and the town’s message has been heard loud and clear.

The pest control industry has been asked to remove the products from the island, and many have already complied, he said.

“So quite frankly, I think this problem is — if it has not already — taking care of itself,” Weyman said.