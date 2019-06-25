An elderly Kiawah Island man who was found dead Saturday with bite marks on his body and in an area known for alligator activity died of natural causes, officials announced Tuesday.
John Elias, 79, was found by Charleston County sheriff's deputies late Saturday afternoon in a pond near his home on Kiawah Island Club Drive.
He was reported missing earlier that morning, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Deputies found "injuries consistent with what would be expected from an encounter with a large alligator," and called the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The agency sent wildlife biologists, officers and state-contracted alligator control agents to assist in the search for the creature involved in the incident, the Coroner's Office said.
The alligator was found Sunday afternoon and euthanized, the Coroner's Office said. An autopsy was performed and the contents of the creature's digestive tract were collected.
"The results of the autopsy indicate that Mr. Elias died of natural causes prior to being found by the alligator," said Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten. "The injuries he sustained were post-mortem in nature."
Had Elias' death been attributed to an alligator attack, it would have marked the second such fatality in South Carolina in the last year.
In August 2018, a woman was killed on a Hilton Head Island resort community after an alligator dragged her into a lagoon and pulled her underwater. Cassandra Cline, a 45-year-old New York kindergarten teacher, encountered the gator as she walked her dog near the water.
Though alligator sightings remain common in South Carolina, fatal incidents involving the animals are rare. Barring the Kiawah Island incident, since the circumstances aren’t fully known, there have been 20 alligator-related incidents in the Palmetto State dating back to 1976, according to DNR.