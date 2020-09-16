Kanye West spent $87,000 trying to get on SC's ballot. Here's where the money went.

Rapper Kanye West offered some wisdom in his hit song "The Good Life" when he said “having money’s not everything, not having it is."

But even dropping thousands of dollars on hotels, event space, security and lawyers wasn't enough to get the music icon and wannabe presidential candidate on South Carolina's ballot in November.

A Post and Courier examination of West's Federal Election Commission expenditures shows the entertainer spent $87,252 in South Carolina to raise awareness for his 2020 presidential campaign.

The main thrust was holding a single public appearance in the Palmetto State — on July 19th in North Charleston — while attempting to gather enough support to earn a spot on the presidential ballot.

West did not submit any of the required 10,000 petition signatures by the cutoff deadline the next day.

Some notable expenses from his South Carolina bid include:

$440 for lodging at the West Ashley Town & Country Inn on Savannah Highway

$20,000 for legal services from the Collins & Lacy Law Firm in Columbia

$3,600 to Charleston's Protection Group LLC for security at his July rally

$13,622 for sound and lightning services for his July rally

$41,288 for location rental and staffing for balloting sites, including Chucktown Bar & Grill in West Ashley and New Bethel Sounds Of Praise Church in Summerville

West or representatives of West's campaign could not be reached for comment. The singer earned $170 million last year and has a net worth of $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.

The singer did try and do some good in the community with the money he spent as recipients were almost exclusively Black-owned businesses and Black individuals.

North Charleston City Councilman Michael Brown is the owner of the Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road. The West campaign paid his business $2,600 to pay his staff to work at a petition sign-up station for three days.

Brown said only "five or six" people ultimately showed up to fill in their names for the rapper's independent bid.

Brown said his establishment has been used for political events for Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Tom Steyer and Bernie Sanders in the past during South Carolina's presidential primary season.

"His people called and said they wanted to do business with Black-owned businesses," Brown said. "His whole platform was getting attention to minority businesses."

West's bid for the presidency is a complicated one. His wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, decried his campaign and some of the controversial statements the rapper made, including that the couple debated an abortion of their first child.

Kardashian West issued a statement following the North Charleston rally saying the singer grapples with mental health struggles.

Reports have surfaced that Republican and Trump-affiliated political operatives are trying to get West onto various state ballots for November’s presidential election. He will appear on ballots in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Utah, but those states are not nearly enough to win the necessary 270 electoral votes.

Additionally, in an exclusive interview with Forbes, West seemed to indicate that he was running to steal votes from Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.

Gibbs Knotts, a political scientist at the College of Charleston, said high-profile and flash-in-the-pan campaigns like West's make the electoral process unnecessarily complicated.

While the rapper's campaign wouldn't have an impact on Biden in South Carolina, Gibbs said it could have a marginal effect in swing states where every vote counts.

"It does damage to democracy and it muddies the waters a bit when you have a celebrity candidate who people don't know if they're on the ballot or not," Knotts said.

West had previously announced he would run as a candidate under the self-created “Birthday Party.”

His North Charleston event involved a wild flurry of campaign statements. His monologue hit on a range of topics, including how social media brainwashes people, the dangers of addiction to opioids and the lack of diversity on corporate boards.

At one point, West even took on Harriet Tubman, saying — to some jeers from the crowd — that the famous abolitionist “never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other White people.”