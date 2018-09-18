COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lottery players are urged to check those tickets hiding in their wallets or purses because less than a week remains to cash in a Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000.
The ticket was purchased for the March 27 drawing at a Kangaroo Express store in Gaffney. It expires Sunday. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The numbers drawn were: 7, 25, 43, 56, 59 and Megaball 13.
Lottery officials say the ticket can be claimed in person by 4 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Claims Center. If mailed, it must be postmarked no later than Sunday.
If the prize is not claimed, the winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support the state's educational programs.