Juvenile justice advocates hope for reform as Charleston County plans new facility

Charleston County may have a new juvenile detention center by the end of 2021 and advocates are hopeful that reform is on the way.

The Sheriff's Office-run juvenile detention has been mired in controversy after a July lawsuit alleged that conditions there endangered and traumatized the children incarcerated inside. Officials, including the former sheriff, assistant sheriff and jail administrator, were accused of "deliberate indifference."

The Post and Courier published an investigation of the juvenile lockup before the lawsuit, finding that children ages 11 to 16 — not convicted of any crime — often spent up to 24 hours a day in cramped cells, having little time for recreation and virtually no time outdoors or for education.

July's lawsuit prompted former Sheriff Al Cannon to move the juveniles from the dilapidated 1967 facility to the fourth floor of the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, where they've remained since August.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who took office in early January, has promised that a new facility for juveniles, planned for over a decade, will be rehabilitative, not punitive.

A youth development center

After she won the election, Graziano said she met with the architects for the facility, which the former administration previously said would open in August. Graziano's team was able to modify the design to make it less jail-modeled, she said, and more suitable for children.

Rather than 72 beds, her facility will have 44 beds, with some open-bay pods converted to rooms for counseling. The facility will offer mental health, medical, counseling and religious services in-house, Graziano said. Currently, juveniles have to be transported outside the jail for nearly all services except education.

The new building will have four classrooms, along with spaces for group therapy and quiet rooms. Graziano described the style as similar to dormitory living.

It will be called a youth development center, not a detention center, Graziano said.

The current setup, with juveniles at the jail — legally required to be out of sound and sight of any incarcerated adults — is difficult, she said. Boys and girls must also be kept separate.

"Can we do better? Absolutely," Graziano said. "It wasn't working when I got there." She said she modified the situation once she took office, reducing how many kids were in open-bay dormitories. That reduced conflict and fighting, she said.

Making sure the children are in school while incarcerated is also a challenge, particularly due to the coronavirus pandemic. At one point, all four teachers were out with COVID-19, and children either didn't have school or were taught by unprepared detention staff.

There's also no external green space for children to use, just concrete and some multi-purpose rooms for exercise.

"The only good thing is that they're able to socialize freely," Graziano said. But privacy is limited, and because it's open-bay, there are few spaces where children can be by themselves.

Graziano said she visits the site and meets with the children often. As of Feb. 3, there were just over 40 children held there, she said.

She hopes the new facility will support both children and their families. "Everything that they can get outside, they need to be able to get inside," she said.

The Sheriff's Office has hired a director of programming and education, who began her job Friday. She has experience handling doing transitional housing for incarcerated youths, according to Graziano.

Changing the culture

Despite the change in leadership at the Sheriff's Office, a lawsuit against former Sheriff Cannon, former assistant sheriff Mitch Lucas, and former jail administrator Willis Beatty over the old juvenile facility is ongoing.

Annie Andrews, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs who has represented many juvenile clients in the county, said she is hopeful Graziano has the same goal intended by the suit — reform.

"Their current housing is inadequate to meet the needs of kids," she said. There aren't any classrooms, and now with COVID-19 precautions, children are unable to visit with their families face-to-face, perhaps for months on end. Virtual visits don't supply the same connection.

"I think parents are concerned that they can't be physically with their children," Andrews said.

While it's not suitable to hold juveniles there permanently, a new facility could pose different challenges.

"In building a new, large facility, there's always a concern that it could result in increased incarceration of young people," Andrews said.

While the lawsuit prompted a physical change in environment for the juveniles, a bigger change in culture hasn't necessarily materialized yet, she said.

"Culture doesn't change overnight. Even with new leadership, it can take a long time until the environment truly changes for kids," Andrews said. She hopes that the Sheriff's Office will let an independent group monitor any policy changes to ensure transparency.

Another avenue to reform could come through exploring alternatives to incarceration. Some states don't incarcerate youth for minor offenses, instead using house arrest, or finding placements in group or foster homes. Mentoring and other supervision programs can be used as well, advocates said.

Josh Gupta-Kagan, a juvenile justice advocate who teaches at the University of South Carolina law school, echoed Andrews' concerns about a new facility.

"This is the risk with any new facility, that if you build it, they will put them there," he said.

The Sheriff's Office runs one of three county facilities for juveniles in the state, with Greenville and Richland counties operating the other two. All other juvenile facilities in South Carolina are run by the state Department of Juvenile Justice, with its main facility in Columbia. A 2020 report by the Department of Justice found many juveniles in the Columbia facility faced solitary confinement and abuse in state custody.

Larger reform

One upside of having a county lockup is that it's closer to home and easier for families to visit, at least before the pandemic.

"But it's a lot easier for authorities to lock kids up if the facility is right there and not two hours away," Gupta-Kagan said.

Juvenile justice has many problems at the state level, he said. Current detention statutes allow for juveniles to be incarcerated for status offenses, like truancy or running away from home.

Incarcerating children for any length of time causes great harm, he said, and it would make more sense to only incarcerate those who commit violent offenses and are a risk to public safety.

There are incentives for law enforcement to incarcerate children, however. It gives authorities leverage in court. Gupta-Kagan said he's had many juvenile clients who are ready to plead guilty to anything, asking him to "just get me out of here."

In the S.C. Legislature, a Juvenile Justice Reform Act was introduced in early 2020.

The measure advocates for a “Children’s Bill of Rights” to provide youths with the right to “be treated with basic human dignity, to be provided necessary care, medical treatment, food, education, access to family, advocates, and lawyers, and to be free from abuse, neglect and harassment.”

It also provides for lesser sentences for juveniles, prohibiting solitary confinement, protecting youths with disabilities and many other changes to current law.

Over a year later, that bill is still in subcommittee. With changes at the state level moving incrementally, county authorities have more power to determine what juvenile justice should look like in their communities. Advocates say time will tell whether that means reform, or a return to status quo.