Justice Department finds conditions at SC youth offender facility violate Constitution

Federal officials found that conditions at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Road facility in Columbia, pictured here, may violate the Constitution. File/Staff

A federal probe has found that conditions at a Columbia-area facility for youth offenders run by the state's Department of Juvenile Justice may violate the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution.

Officials concluded that conditions at the Broad River Road Complex fails to protect youth from violence and that youth are placed in "punitive, prolonged isolation," according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees "reasonable safety from harm," said Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. 

"Our investigation found reasonable cause to conclude that youth in the facility are at substantial risk of serious physical harm from other youth and that youth are regularly subjected to harmful isolation," Dreiband said. "The Justice Department hopes to continue to work with South Carolina to resolve the department’s concerns."

Authorities provided the facility with a written notice of the supporting facts for the alleged conditions and a list of measures needed to correct those conditions, the Justice Department said. 

The Broad River facility is run by the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, and is the agency's long-term commitment facility. 

In 2018, the agency announced it planned to shift its operations in order to house youth offenders closer to their homes rather than at the centralized Broad River facility. 

