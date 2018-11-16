A report released Friday afternoon by the S.C. Highway Patrol has revealed further details about the arrest of Folly Beach Police Sgt. Shane Smith this week on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Smith, 44, was involved in a crash in Ladson around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday but left the scene after talking to the driver, and drove toward Folly Beach, authorities stated.
He was pulled over by Charleston police officers on Folly Road on James Island after drivers on eastbound Interstate 26 reported seeing his marked police SUV making erratic movements on the freeway.
The Highway Patrol was called to take over the investigation.
According to the report, when troopers arrived at the scene on Folly Road, they noted that Smith had, "an overall appearance of impairment."
"The subject's speech was very slurred and he had trouble pronouncing common words due to the slur," the report stated.
Troopers observed that Smith was moving slowly and had a hard time responding to questions, but did not smell like alcohol.
Smith admitted to taking medication around midnight the night before and that he had taken another medication, but that he had not taken anything else, the report stated.
Then he reportedly became agitated.
"I'm not taking any of your tests," Smith said, according to the report. "Just put me in cuffs."
He continued to refuse to comply with field sobriety test requests and was placed under arrest, the report stated.
As troopers investigated, they confirmed that Smith was involved in the Ladson crash.
He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where an alcohol breath test showed a blood alcohol percent of 0.0, the report stated. Smith continued to show signs of impairment and refused to take blood and urine tests.
After a request by a superior at the Folly Beach Police Department, Smith was taken to a hospital to "submit to a departmental blood and urine request," the report stated.
"While in the hospital, the subject fell asleep, did not respond and had to be physically touched to be waked," the report stated.
A trooper who searched Smith's patrol vehicle discovered 27 oxycodone capsules in another person's CVS prescription bottle.
He was charged with one count each of DUI and possession of Schedule II narcotic. Smith was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, said Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath.
He was released on his own recognizance after appearing in Charleston County Bond Court Thursday.