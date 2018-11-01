It's the day after Halloween. The costumes have been worn, the tricks have been treated and the candy has been collected. Now there is only one thing left to consider:
That's right, it's the calories.
According to Roper St. Francis Healthcare Clinical Nutrition Director Arrianna Johnson, just eight of those "fun size" candies that children usually get during Halloween could add an extra 600 calories to their — or your — daily calorie count.
Now spread that across several days and dozens of "fun size" candies and that's one supersized calorie count that could lead to things like significant weight gain if not not properly monitored.
"We know that weight is associated with a lot of chronic diseases," Johnson said.
Recently, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's released data on young people that ranked South Carolina as the state with the 24th highest obesity rate.
For children between the ages of 4 and 8, Johnson said their average energy requirement is 1,500 calories. For children 9 to 11 it's 1,800 calories.
Though it is OK to go over that amount from time to time, those added calories are going to lead to extra pounds if they're not balanced out, Johnson said.
"The risk really comes in when you are consistently going above your calorie needs," Johnson said.
So what does 600 calories in Halloween candy look like?
According to Johnson, two "fun size" packs of Skittles, one "fun size" Butterfinger, two snack size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, one Blow Pop, eight gummy bears and one "fun size" Starburst pack all together adds up to 600 extra calories.
To help combat this potential issue, Johnson suggest that parents ration out their children's candy this Halloween season — like she does with her own 3-year-old son. For him, she allows two pieces of candy on Halloween and singular treats on regular days.
"I think the message is awareness on special days, but awareness overall," she said.
Some of her extra advice for parents includes limiting a kid's access to their candy stash, giving out things like stickers instead of candy and cutting back on additional sugary items, like soda.
However, one of the smallest things a parent can do, she said, is making sure that their children already had a balanced meal before interacting with candy.
"You wouldn't go to the grocery store hungry," she said.