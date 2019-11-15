Just days before Charleston's runoff mayoral election, the two candidates announced a string of endorsements, with Mike Seekings touting the support of third-place finisher Maurice Washington and Mayor John Tecklenburg showing off a list of state and local leaders.
Seekings, a long-serving member of City Council, received the endorsement of Washington, who collected more than 2,100 votes in the first round of voting two weeks ago.
"Mike's honest, pragmatic and hopeful insight into our community’s problems and needs, and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns, sets him far apart," Washington said in a prepared statement provided by the Seekings campaign Friday.
Washington, a former city councilman, said it is Seekings' "commitment to making Charleston a city that works for all of its residents" that makes him the better candidate.
Washington said he plans to vote for Seekings and will "spread the word to others of the value of his policies and abilities."
The runoff election is Tuesday. Tecklenburg is finishing his first, four-year term, and Seekings has served 10 years on council.
The certified results of last week’s voting showed Tecklenburg with 12,556 votes, just shy of 48 percent.
Seekings received 8,998 votes, or about 34 percent. The city’s election laws require candidates to receive more than 50 percent to win.
Earlier in the week, another general election mayoral candidate, Renee Orth, endorsed Tecklenburg in the runoff race because he talked about climate change.
Another part of her endorsement, she added, is that she was "deeply disconcerted by the dark money attack ads put out by Seekings' supporters."
Tecklenburg's campaign released a lengthy list of endorsements Friday night as well. The names included former Republican U.S. Rep. Tommy Hartnett, former County Council Chairman Lonnie Hamilton, former state Rep. Lucille Whipper, Councilman-elect Ross Appel, Councilwoman Carol Jackson and Councilman Peter Shahid.
Several former council members backed him as well, including Anne Frances Bleecker, Yvonne Evans, Henry Smythe, and Duke Hagerty.
"It's an honor to have the support of such outstanding citizens from all across our city," Tecklenburg said in a prepared statement. "They are every bit as committed as I am to protecting and preserving the Charleston we all love so much, and I look forward to continuing that work for the next four years."
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Charleston.