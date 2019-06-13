LEXINGTON — Jurors began deliberating whether to sentence Timothy Jones Jr. to death or life in prison for killing his five children in their rural Lexington County trailer in 2014, following days of pleadings from his family to spare him.
Solicitor Rick Hubbard told jurors Thursday to disregard those pleas as coming from people straining to believe an alternative reasoning for the crime's horrors because they can't accept Jones' brutal jealousy and manipulation that continues even from prison.
"Let the punishment fit the crime. Have you heard of any crime more horrendous than what you’ve heard?" Lexington County's chief prosecutor said in his closing argument. "Isn’t he the worst of the worse? ... He is a mass murderer. He not only took life, he took the life of a child, five children who trusted him and called him daddy."
Defense attorney Casey Secor countered a lifelong sentence will still severely punish Jones while showing mercy for a family suffering with unfathomable heartbreak. Sparing his life, Secor said, will send a message to Jones' loved ones that his actions are not their fault. Secor spent much of his short closing arguments telling jurors to make an individual decision and not let others bully or pressure them into deciding death.
"Bestowing mercy on Tim, in this case, is bestowing mercy on the people who loved these children," Secor said.
Jones' fate rests with the same jurors who found him guilty last week on all five murder counts after six hour of deliberations. Without a unanimous decision to send him to death row, the default sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Whether Jones killed his children — Merah, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6, Gabriel, 2, and Elaine Marie, 1 — was never in question.
After his arrest in rural Mississippi in September 2014, he eventually confessed to killing them, throwing their bagged bodies in the back seat of his Cadillac Escalade and driving around the Southeast with their decaying corpses for nine days before dumping them along a logging road in Alabama.
What investigators found inside the vehicle included scribbled notes on his plans to chop up and dispose of the remains, a saw, extra blades, bleach, an empty bottle of muriatic acid, as well as bottles of air freshener used in a vain attempt to mask the putrid smell while he slept and ate in the vehicle. Jones told authorities he cut into Nahtahn's leg but stopped, unable to go through with his plans.
Hubbard scoffed at that explanation, saying Jones simply lacked the right tools. Muriatic acid won't eat up a body like he assumed, and a saw intended for sheet rock can't cut bone, he said.
A 'broken' brain?
Throughout the trial, defense attorneys have compared Jones' brain to a diseased forest that's on fire.
Jones claimed the accidental death of 6-year-old Nahtahn, from forced excessive exercise, triggered him to panic and obey a gremlin voice inside his head by strangling his oldest two children with his hands and his youngest two with a belt.
But jurors rejected his insanity defense by refusing last week to find him not guilty by reason of insanity or guilty but mentally ill.
Earlier this week, forensic social worker Deborah Grey, hired by the defense to map out Jones' family tree, detailed a history of mental illness, sexual abuse, domestic violence, suicides and drug addiction going back several generations. Startling accounts included voodoo rituals practiced by his mother's father, who molested his daughters. Jones never knew him.
Grey chronicled the neglect and abuse Jones suffered from his schizophrenic mother — who lost custody and left the picture altogether when Jones was 2 1/2 — and the violent episodes that brought police to the homes of his dad and grandmother, who helped raise him. Despite this craziness, which was their normal, "there is a lot of love and caring there between these folks," Grey said.
Her narrative, researched over 500 hours, was meant to reinforce the defense's argument that Jones' mind was destined for madness, his bad genetics and turbulent home life compounded by a serious car accident at age 15 that left Jones with a fractured skull. During the guilt phase of the trial, jurors were shown images of Jones' brain, described by defense experts as "broken."
But Hubbard waved all of that away as excuses for Jones' bad personal choices. Voluntary drug and alcohol abuse, compounded only by Jones' brutal need to be the center of attention, are not excuses, he said.
"The suggestion is, by gosh, you mix all that together and of course he’s going to become a murderer," Hubbard said, pointing out that Jones' father and grandmother had much harder lives and never killed anyone. "He's not the product of a bad DNA milkshake. This is a guy who had gifts and he had five beautiful treasures. He has chosen to be what he is today and that’s a murderer. He’d risen above the mire and that family was so proud of him. He chose to be what he is."
The solicitor continually pointed to Jones' post-accident accomplishments. The first in his family to graduate high school, Jones went on to graduate summa cum laude from Mississippi State University and secure a highly competitive job at Intel, which prompted his move to South Carolina in 2011 with his then-three children and now-ex-wife. In April 2014, months before the killings, Jones received a stellar job performance review and salary boost to $81,000.
The court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, who testified in the guilt phase, concluded Jones was psychotic when he killed his kids, not because of schizophrenia but due to his increasing use of synthetic marijuana that summer. Dr. Richard Frierson, who wasn't paid by either side, said Jones was exaggerating and faking symptoms of schizophrenia to be able to live with what he did.
Family members' pleas
Attorneys' final arguments followed a parade of Jones' family members who pleaded for a life-long prison sentence, saying they can't take another death.
"I've already lost so many people in my life," said Travis Jones, who explained his older half-brother became a father figure to him when his parents divorced.
"Now I have to live with this constant fear," he said Wednesday through tears. "Please, please don't do that to me. Don't make my family have to endure this."
Other family members who asked jurors to spare his life included his parents, grandmother, and two other siblings. All made clear how much they loved "the babies" — their collective term for the stairstep children — as they showed jurors photos and videos of them with the children in happy times. However, they said, the horror of Jones' crime and the pain he's caused them doesn't diminish their love for him.
Julie Jones, his step-mother for the last 15 years, recalled falling to her knees in anguish when law enforcement called that night in September 2014 to say they'd arrested Jones but her grandchildren weren't with him. She remains grateful that authorities "helped us find the babies. They brought them home."
"I'm nervous and scared and hurt and want you to know how much these babies were my world. I would've done anything to find them," she told jurors.
Her testimony came two days after her husband took his shirt off to show jurors the tattooed images of his five dead grandchildren on his back. After their memorial service in Mississippi, she said, Jones Sr. sat in front of the children's pictures in his office and cried "for hours and hours, day after day," for weeks at a time, talking about committing suicide to join them.
And yet, despite the heartache, her family may move to South Carolina to be near Jones Jr. in prison. She ended her appeal by giving jurors a practical reason to keep him alive. The man she considers her son can pay his debt to society by tutoring inmates, as he did his younger siblings, she said.
"He's smart. He's brilliant," she said, crying. "Think of how many people he could get GEDs for over the next 40 years. He still has a lot to give. He has so much to give. I love him."
Even Jones' ex-wife, Amber Kyzer, called for mercy for the man who murdered her children, though for her it was more philosophical. She made clear she's long opposed the death penalty and can't bring herself to want anyone dead. But she repeatedly told jurors, while looking at them directly, that she's personally conflicted and will respect whatever decision they make.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.