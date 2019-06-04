LEXINGTON — A jury found Timothy Jones Jr. guilty Tuesday of murdering his five young children in 2014 at their trailer in rural Lexington County.

Jones showed no emotion as the foreman read jurors' decision of guilty on all counts following about six hours of deliberation. There were no outbursts in the audience either. His father, who testified in his son's defense, and half-brother quietly left the courtroom.  

Jones faces the death sentence or life in prison. The sentencing phase will begin Thursday. 

Whether he killed his children — Merah, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6, Gabriel, 2, and Elaine Marie, 1 — was never in question.  

Jones confessed and led authorities to their bagged, decaying bodies, left along a logging road in Alabama, following his arrest in rural Mississippi in September 2014. His attorneys argued Jones was legally insane — that he didn't know right from wrong — on the night he strangled at least four of them. Exactly why the middle child died remains unclear.  

The verdict followed 14 days of trial and nearly 60 witnesses — 32 called by prosecutors and 26 by the defense.

Perhaps the most convincing expert was Dr. Richard Frierson, who, as a court-appointed psychiatrist, wasn't representing or paid by either side.

He concluded Jones knew it was legally and morally wrong to kill his children and was faking and exaggerating the symptoms of schizophrenia to live with what he did. Frierson instead diagnosed Jones with substance-induced psychotic disorder, caused by his escalating use of synthetic marijuana in the months before the killings. Jones told Frierson he had a "wake and bake" habit, smoking up to five times a day.   

The defense painted a portrait of a mind destined for madness, by bad genetics — his mother's been institutionalized with schizophrenia for decades — abuse and neglect in the early years when his brain was forming, domestic violence in his dad's and grandmother's home growing up and a serious car accident at age 15, which left him with a fractured skull

But the defense's many high-paid experts apparently didn't sway jurors. Their other options included not guilty by reason of insanity and guilty but mentally ill

