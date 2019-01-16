Julian Smith, the director of the Cooper River Bridge Run, has resigned after overseeing the race since 1994.
Smith, 67, announced last year that he was battling brain cancer.
Mike Seekings, the vice chairman of the Bridge Run Board of Directors, will serve as interim director for this year’s event, which is slated for April 6.
“Julian is a force of nature and his leadership will be missed by the entire Bridge Run family and community as he moves on to the next phase of his life and the inevitable challenges it will bring,” the Board wrote in a release. “We wish Julian all the best and offer our eternal thanks for a career of unparalleled success pursued with uncommon wit, wisdom and grace.”
