Judge's ruling pending in Michael Slager's bid to overturn 20-year prison sentence

The men appeared on a screen, speaking to a federal judge in Charleston about empathy, pain and faith.

Anthony Scott, with his younger brother Rodney standing behind him, addressed U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel at the end of the final day of testimony in a case that's changed their family and another forever — the April 2015 shooting death of their brother Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.

That officer, Michael Slager, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in December 2017, but was back in court April 12 and 13 in a bid to convince Gergel that his legal representation during his federal case was ineffective and he should have his sentence changed.

A final ruling on the matter is pending.

"On behalf of the Scott family, we do empathize with Michael, even though he's still not accepted responsibility for murdering my brother," Anthony Scott said. "Back in January '20, we lost my mother. In October of '20, we lost my father. … To view, to see my brother murdered the way he was murdered, going through the trial, it was very challenging on their health. Our family has never been the same. Michael, I do understand how it feels to have your family torn apart."

Although Gergel has yet to issue his ruling, statements made by the judge during the hearing may provide some insight into his views.

The judge said Slager had lied repeatedly to investigators about the circumstances surrounding Scott's death, "destroying his credibility."

"My suggestion is that he was the architect of his own demise, no one else," Gergel said.

The judge found as "ridiculous" the assertion that Andy Savage, Slager's attorney during his state and federal cases in 2016 and 2017, didn't provide effective legal counsel.

"I wanted to give Mr. Slager every chance to put forward evidence," Gergel said. "I'm going to personally write the order. I will give it further thought."

Much of Slager's case hinged on comments made during a January 2017 hearing between Savage, members of his legal team and U.S. District Judge David Norton, an old friend of the veteran attorney.

During that meeting, which was held to discuss funding for Slager's defense, Norton told Savage he did not think the former officer's crime was murder.

In hours of testimony on Monday, Savage said he believed the judge's comment, which was "unsolicited," may have colored his perception of the case and the odds of securing a lesser sentence.

A state jury had already ruled out murder and was undecided on manslaughter, the attorney said. A presentencing report recommended a prison term in line with manslaughter and Slager didn't have a prior criminal history.

These factors, combined with Norton's comment, gave the attorney confidence in a positive outcome, Savage said.

Tuesday's proceedings saw Slager called to testify.

His bid to reduce or overturn his prison sentence was sparked during an August 2019 visit from Savage, Savage's wife Cheryl and Don McCune, another member of his former legal team.

During that visit, Slager said Savage told him there was a plea deal he was never told about, one that would have stipulated a lower prison term of 12½ to 15½ years.

"I was in shock," the former officer said. "Why would you tell me this now? He said he made a mistake and I was just in shock. He said we need to get a 2255 (motion) going."

The motion number refers to a portion of U.S. law that allows federal prisoners to challenge their sentence.

Throughout his testimony, Slager insisted he was not heavily involved in his defense after his state case ended in a mistrial in December 2016 and he had trusted Savage to keep him updated and work in his interest.

He said although he'd receive as many as 30 emails per day regarding his federal case, he was working full time and trying to care for his family, and often lacked the time to go over all correspondence.

Slager reasoned Savage would reach out directly if there was anything important to the case to go over.

Federal prosecutors challenged those assertions and pointed out that Savage continuously worked hard on the case, filing 19 pretrial motions after the January 2017 meeting with Norton.

They also pointed to testimony from Cheryl Savage that she'd never seen her husband work as hard on any other case.

Rose Gibson, a prosecutor with the criminal section of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, expressed disbelief at Slager's claim that he didn't often follow up with Savage during the lead-up to his federal plea deal.

Gibson pointed out that Slager asked Savage to pursue a deal with federal prosecutors, they they'd discussed around 10 years or less would be an acceptable prison term, and the fact that at the time he was facing possible life sentences in state and federal court.

"You asked your lawyer to talk to the federal government about plea offers," she said. "Is it your testimony that you never followed up?"

"Was I supposed to go to him every single day?" Slager said. "I asked him and let him do his thing. I knew they were working on it. He told me they were working on it."

"Even though you were facing life in prison in two jurisdictions, you never thought to ask?" Gibson said. "Did you even ask him one time?"

"I don’t recall following up on it," Slager said.

Although the former officer was charged with violating Scott’s civil rights, whether the underlying offense was murder or manslaughter would play a significant role in sentencing.

Norton sentenced Slager to 20 years in federal prison in December 2017, over two years after he fatally shot Scott, 50, following a traffic stop, foot chase and struggle over a Taser on April 4, 2015.

The shooting made international news after cellphone video recorded by a bystander surfaced in the days following the shooting which contradicted Slager’s initial account.

Speaking on April 13, Anthony Scott said he knows Slager won't be able to see his son grow up as a free man — a point that factored heavily in Slager's and Savage's fight for a sentence of 10 years or less in 2017 — but coming back to court for Slager's appeal is taking a toll on his family.

"For us to have to see this over and over again, and keep coming back, it's hard on the heart," Scott said. "It's a wound that continues to open. It's like a scab that's ripped off again. It's brand-new. These proceedings have brought it back brand-new again because Michael chooses not to accept responsibility for what he has done."

The eldest Scott brother ended by saying he and his family believe in the judicial system and that their faith in God continues to carry them forward.

The latest proceedings took place against the continuing backdrop of police violence against Black men.

Prosecutors rested their murder case on April 13 against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for over nine minutes in May 2020. The defense is expected to wrap up this week.

Floyd's death set off a national reckoning over law enforcement violence toward Black people.

As trial proceedings wrapped up, news emerged of a new police shooting.

A longtime White, female officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was Black, during a traffic stop on April 11 in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The officer resigned two days later.