In a curious court case that began with a bullying incident, a Charleston judge decided Wednesday how Mount Pleasant should handle the release of a police report involving a town councilman — a report that already became public months ago.

The town named the parent companies of The Post and Courier, Live 5 News, and Charleston City Paper as defendants in the case because those news organizations had requested the police report under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

By the time lawyers for Mount Pleasant and the media outlets arrived in court Wednesday, the police report in question had been widely reported upon since early May. The incident report involves Councilman Kevin Cunnane and was initially brought to the public's attention on Twitter by Mayor Will Haynie, who has clashed with Cunnane on Town Council.

"I don't know what's going on, on (Mount Pleasant) council," Circuit Court Judge Deadra Jefferson said in court. "Maybe it's competing personalities."

The town's legal staff went to court to seek a ruling about the release of the police report and whether the town should redact several names in the report, including juveniles' and Cunnane's. Haynie had opposed the decision to go to court, but Town Council outvoted him.

The report involved a bullying incident at a middle school in which no charges were filed. Cunnane, who was at the scene, had requested that town police document the incident.

"No news organization I know would have published the names of the children," said media lawyer Jay Bender, who represented all three companies Wednesday. "And, the town council member has publicly acknowledged he was the person at the school."

Here's how a routine request for a police report wound up in court:

In October 2018, "a juvenile was allegedly attacked by another student in the classroom," according to the town's legal complaint. Cunnane received a phone call about the incident, drove to Thomas C. Cario Middle School, and "demanded the police department document the attack in an incident report."

On April 8, 2019, Haynie filed a Freedom of Information Act request for that incident report. It was provided to him, with names that could identify the juveniles redacted. Cunnane — whose name also had been blacked out — was described as “rude” and “belligerent” by school employees in the police report.

On April 26, three days after Haynie received that report, the town received a letter from lawyer Jerry Theos, who said he represented the mother of one of the children. He threatened to sue the town if the juvenile involved in the incident was identified.

On May 2, Haynie posted a cryptic message on Twitter, alluding to the police report. It said: "Local media: Have you ever received a police report under FOIA, using proper procedures, and been told (by lawyers, not the police) the document could not be shared or publicized? If so, what were the legal reasons? Asking for a friend."

The next day, "the town received several requests under the Freedom of Information Act, seeking a copy of the specific incident report by number," according to the town's court filing.

By May 10, The Post and Courier and other news outlets published reports about the incident and had apparently obtained the police report, which the town had not provided.

On May 15, the town's legal team filed a court action naming The Post and Courier, Channel 5 News, and Charleston City Paper as defendants.

"The real focus of this case — the reason we brought it — was for the court to determine that the redactions to the incident report were appropriate," Andrew Lindemann, a lawyer representing Mount Pleasant, said in court.

The town wasn't suing the media outlets but sought to have a judge determine if the police report — which the town had already provided to the mayor through his FOIA request — should also be provided to the media outlets, and whether the names should be blacked out. The media outlets objected and wanted the town to pay their attorney fees, but Jefferson ruled against them.

Jefferson said it was "prudent" for the town to seek a ruling about releasing the police report. She concluded that the names of the juveniles and the adult mentioned in the report, Cunnane, should be redacted.

Which is what the town had already done, in April, when that same report was released to Haynie.

Bender said the legal action was "absurd" — naming media outlets as defendants and prompting them to pay for legal counsel because the town wanted a judge to decide if a police report the town had already provided via a FOIA request had to be provided to the media — which already had the report.

He said the case wouldn't set a precedent, but it raises the possibility that governments could try to hamper access to public records by going to court for FOIA rulings, delaying the release of information and making routine requests more costly for news outlets.

Jefferson also ruled that emails one media outlet had sought, messages between Town Council members and the town's legal staff related to the incident, did not have to be disclosed.