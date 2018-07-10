Charleston County Probate Judge Irvin Condon decided Tuesday that Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg can no longer serve as the manager of an elderly woman's finances after finding Tecklenburg made loans to himself from her funds without getting prior approval from the court, which violated state law.
The judge’s decision came after professional conservators appointed to review the details of the case recommended that Tecklenburg be allowed to continue serving as conservator for the woman, Johnnie Wineglass, who is 93.
Condon disagreed.
"I think you meant well, but we can't set a precedent of allowing self-dealing," Condon said.
In legal terms, self-dealing is when a trustee takes advantage of his position for his own personal gain. The law says "any transaction which is affected by a conflict of interest is void unless the transaction is approved by the court after notice to interested persons and others as directed by the court."
The judge temporarily suspended Tecklenburg from handling Wineglass' funds in an order filed May 1, explaining that the details of the loans were unclear and needed to be reviewed further. The hearing Tuesday was to determine whether those financial documents showed self-dealing, and whether Tecklenburg should be removed or reinstated as conservator.
Tecklenburg took out three loans totaling $80,000 over five years. He borrowed $20,000 in 2011 and $35,000 in 2014 for his wife Sandy Tecklenburg's gift shop, Meeting Street Gallery; and one personal loan in the amount of $25,000 in 2016.
He repaid each loan in full with 5 percent interest before taking out the next loan. Tecklenburg ultimately overpaid $877.22 in interest.
He argued in a written report that the interest rate he paid is comparable to a rate he'd pay if he had borrowed the money from a bank.
"My intent with regards to each of these loans was to supplement and grow the limited funds that I was handling for Ms. Johnnie," he said in the report submitted to Condon.
Tecklenburg also purchased a tax sale property on Edisto Island in 2011 with $25,000 of her funds and sold it back to the original owner. The transaction yielded a $3,000 profit for Wineglass.
The special conservators appointed by the court, Catherine Kennedy of Columbia and Ayesha Washington of Charleston, noted in their report that it was a risky move.
"Ms. Wineglass could have been left with real estate that might have been difficult to convert to cash to pay her bills," they wrote.
Wineglass is a former neighbor of the Tecklenburgs, and is now in an assisted-living facility. She did not appear in court, but several relatives and godchildren wrote letters to the judge asking that Tecklenburg remain serving as the manager of her finances.
The special conservators, Kennedy and Washington, agreed with the family members.
"Although he violated the law, his stated intent was to benefit Ms. Wineglass, and ultimately she was repaid with substantial return exceeding bank interest," they wrote.
Condon offered Tecklenburg the chance to testify, but he declined.
"We don't think that would be necessary in light of the thorough report and the thorough vetting that has occurred," said Ken Wingate, Tecklenburg's attorney.
Condon said the case was difficult for the court, but he did not think Tecklenburg had acted as a responsible conservator as he had made "risky investments" with Wineglass' funds.
"It appears Mr. John Tecklenburg meant well, and did good deeds for the protected person, Ms. Johnnie Wineglass," he said. "But one cannot do a good deed and then take advantage of your position as fiduciary. A fiduciary does not make loans to himself and family-controlled businesses without court approval, especially unsecured loans."
Condon ordered Tecklenburg to cover all the court fees associated with the case. The judge said he would not be referring the case to another court for further prosecution. Tecklenburg has the right to appeal the decision within 10 days.
In an interview with the newspaper in May, Tecklenburg explained how he became the conservator for Wineglass in 2008.
Wineglass became a close family friend when they lived next to each other on Moultrie Street near Hampton Park. After the family moved elsewhere, Tecklenburg said he continued checking on her periodically.
On one visit, he discovered Wineglass had fallen victim to a series of telephone scams, and had gone into significant debt. That's when he decided to help her sort out her finances, which he said was like a part-time job for the first few years.
He never charged Wineglass any fees for his services.
Once the house was sold and her debt paid off, she moved into a full-time care facility. The money she had left was about $50,000.
Tecklenburg said his goal was simply to grow that small fund so she could continue paying for her care.