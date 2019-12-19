U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel’s admiration for J. Waties Waring runs so high that, over the years, he has devoted hours of study to the man.

Gergel has written a book that considers Waring’s essential contributions to the civil rights movement.

He's lectured on Waring’s dissent in the Briggs v. Elliott case and organized a symposium devoted to the exploration of Waring’s work.

He's helped secure a Waring monument located on the courthouse property and even asked a famous artist to create a painting that recalls the dissenting moment in 1951 when Waring declared that "segregation is per se inequality."

That painting was a gift to Gergel from his friend Jonathan Green, who is known for his vibrant portrayals of African American life in the Lowcountry. The image captures a moment of anticipation and hope, when a vast crowd gathered downtown to witness history in the making.

“Waties Waring would describe that event as a ‘breath of freedom,’” Gergel said Thursday afternoon when an enlarged reproduction of the Green’s “Breath of Freedom” painting, divided into two halves to make a diptych, was unveiled on the mezzanine of the federal courthouse.

It was the final stage of an effort to share the image widely, and it added a visible civil rights component to a building where legal arguments were made ultimately leading to the seminal 1954 Brown v. Board Supreme Court decision that declared segregation of the public schools unconstitutional.

Before Briggs v. Elliott, civil rights cases were sparsely attended by the public, Gergel noted. African Americans were afraid they might be recognized and labeled agitators or worse. Many were afraid to openly challenge the status quo, Gergel remarked. But that changed with Briggs, when courageous Clarendon County plaintiffs demanded equal treatment for their schoolchildren.

Thurgood Marshall was one of the lawyers involved in the Briggs case, Gergel said, and when the famed NAACP lawyer saw the huge assembly of African Americans along Broad Street, he remarked, “It’s all over.” A colleague asked him what he meant. “They’re not scared anymore,” Marshall said.

This is the moment Gergel wanted memorialized by Green so he might use the image on the cover of the program for the April 2014 unveiling ceremony of the Waring statue that now stands in the garden below the building.

That event, which marked the 60th anniversary of the Brown decision, drew Attorney General Eric Holder, Chief U.S. District Judge Terry L. Wooten, Chief Justice of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals William B. Traxler Jr., S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal, retired Circuit Judge Richard Fields, Senior U.S. District Judge P. Michael Duffy, Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, Rep. Jim Clyburn, retired Sen. Fritz Hollings and others.

Soon after, Gergel and Green decided to distribute framed reproductions of “Breath of Freedom” to all of the state’s public high schools. Later, Charleston hosted the national meeting of federal district judges, and Green was there to sign more copies of the image.

“So it’s distributed throughout the federal judiciary,” Gergel said.

Eventually, the courthouse staff floated the idea of a large version of the image permanently installed in the building.

“Richard Gergel wanted this done because he loves the painting,” Green said, adding that he was thrilled to bequeath it to his friend.

“You have to give,” he said of the artist’s obligations. “It’s not about you, the artist, it’s about the future” — posterity — “and I believe when you give, you get.”

The image has found its way onto specially designed silk ties and scarves, too, Green noted. In this way, Waring’s legacy is spread far and wide, and young people learn about an important historical figure.

Reading history is fine, but “people remember better when they can see (it),” Green said.

The painting, he said, depicts a great release of the anger and frustration that accumulated during the Jim Crow era. For decades after the end of Reconstruction, black people were denied rights and freedoms, often persecuted and even murdered, all the while paying taxes to an oppressive government, he noted.

“In a colorful way, it makes you think, talk and laugh, and throw in a little anger,” Green said.