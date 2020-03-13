Judge orders Goose Creek mayor to hand over city administrator applications to councilwoman

The mayor of Goose Creek was ordered by a judge Thursday to hand over the applications for a soon-to-be vacant city administrator position after a councilwoman filed a lawsuit against the politician alleging he was conducting the search in private.

Councilwoman Gayla McSwain filed a suit against Mayor Greg Habib, current City Administrator Jake Broom and the city of Goose Creek last week after she was told she could not have access to the more than 30 applications filed to fill Broom's position.

Habib had interviewed many of the candidates already, and McSwain claimed that vetting applicants on his own and in private was a violation of the Freedom of Information Act and open meetings law.

Circuit Court Judge Roger Young ruled from the bench that council members must have access to the applications.

The city agreed to the ruling, but countered that council members can't contact the applicants or their references.

McSwain said she anticipated to receive the resumes Friday afternoon.

"I filed this lawsuit as a last resort," McSwain said. "The citizens of Goose Creek won yesterday. It took the Mayor's secretive selection process and made it public."

Last week, Habib said 30 or more candidates had been vetted and two had been interviewed in the Upstate to find a replacement for Broom who has served as city administrator since 2016 and is leaving the position April 15.

Included in McSwain’s lawsuit is a March 4 email from the mayor where he said he was only looking at in-state candidates or those applicants with ties to the state.

“I have identified 8 highly qualified candidates who I believe would be a good fit to our organization,” he wrote. “To determine this, I emphasized high level administrative experience and a connection to South Carolina. In fact, 7 of the 8 are in South Carolina now, and the 8th actually lived in Goose Creek as a kid.”

After McSwain raised concerns about the way the process was being conducted and filed her lawsuit, Habib and a majority of council passed a resolution this past Tuesday that formally allowed him to vet the finalists.

McSwain was the only dissenting vote.

Throughout the hiring controversy, Habib has maintained it is within his role as mayor to identify finalists before presenting them before council. He said the process was "too laborious" and "convoluted" for all of council to parse through more than 30 applicants.

"Had we been able to protect the integrity of the process and the confidentiality of the applicants from the beginning, then we could have released all the resumes to council," Habib said.

McSwain said she plans to review all the applications and will discuss their credentials with her fellow council members. She has not formally dropped the lawsuit, which seeks a formal court order to halt the entire process.

Habib said he informed all of council how the process was being conducted and was surprised that even after agreeing to hand over the applications, the lawsuit is still active.

"She now has the resumes, but still hasn't dropped the action," Habib said. "Councilwoman McSwain makes claims that this was a secret process. That was never the case."

Another hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Monday, McSwain said.