Judge grants review for former SC officer sentenced to 20 years in Walter Scott shooting

Nearly six years after Walter Scott was shot to death by a North Charleston police officer, the legal battle over the case and what consequences the former officer, Michael Slager, should face isn't over.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel granted a hearing on whether Slager's attorneys provided adequate legal representation.

Gergel ruled by claiming ineffective counsel, Slager waived his attorney-client privilege and opened the door to his attorneys being questioned about their defense. He ruled they don't have to answer questions, but can.

The hearing is set for April 21.

Slager was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in December 2017, more than two years after he fatally shot Scott following a traffic stop, foot chase and struggle over a Taser on April 4, 2015.

The shooting made international news after cellphone video recorded by a bystander surfaced in the days following the shooting which contradicted Slager's initial account.

Anthony Scott, Walter's older brother, said he knows Slager has the right to appeal the sentence and has no problem with the former officer exercising that right. But he does not believe Slager has a chance of getting his sentence reduced.

"I thought he had some of the best attorneys in the country representing him," Scott said. "They got a hung jury the first time, which was incredible. Now that you took the plea, you feel that you want to take it back."

Slager seemed to have no issues with his legal representation through the state trial, which ended with a mistrial, and through much of the federal case, he said.

Scott said he was aware of the pending appeal and still feels some measure of justice was reached in his brother's death.

But the family continues to grapple with the trauma and suffering after losing his brother.

Judy Scott — the family matriarch who emerged as a force of compassion and forgiveness in the wake of her son's death — and her husband, also named Walter, both died in 2020, Anthony Scott said, adding he's sure the stress of their son's death and the trials took a toll on their health.

"It was truly murder," he said. "By no means should he be set free."

Slager retained prominent Charleston attorney Andy Savage to represent him as the case wound its way through state and federal courts.

The former officer's appeal hinges on a claim that Savage erred when advising Slager to plead guilty to one count of violating Scott’s civil rights in exchange for the remaining federal charges and state charges being dropped.

Savage told The Post and Courier in March 2020 he blamed himself for his client's lengthy prison sentence.

"It was incompetent counsel," he told the newspaper last year. "I will never get over the mistake I made in recommending that Michael plead guilty in federal court. If I’d ever had an indication that (sentence) was possible, I’d never have recommended that he plead guilty. I’ll never, ’til the day I die, get over that."

The attorney reiterated these comments and expanded on them in a sworn statement filed in federal court on Aug. 18, 2020.

Savage pointed to a January 2017 conference with U.S. District Judge David Norton, a longtime friend who was handling the federal case.

"During the course of our discussion, the Court informed those present that it was his opinion that this clearly was not a murder case," according to the statement. "I accepted his words as a given."

Savage ended his statement saying he realized now that his blind trust in Norton led him to give Slager bad advice.