Judge dismisses GOP challenger's lawsuit against Democrat rival in Charleston Coroner race

A lawsuit filed by a Republican candidate for Charleston County coroner that aimed to remove her Democratic opponent from the ballot was dismissed by a judge last week.

Republican Bobbi Jo O’Neal accused both the county and state Democratic parties of improperly certifying the candidacy of nominee Herbert Fielding.

In a lawsuit in late June, she asked for an injunction saying Fielding does not meet the statutory requirements to be a coroner.

But Circuit Judge Markley Dennis shut down the suit, saying Fielding is a qualified candidate because he is in the process of completing the necessary and required training.

Candidates running for partisan offices, like coroner, must file an affidavit with their county’s respective political party and report their qualifications. On his, Fielding checked a box stating he has either completed a recognized forensic science or certification program or that he would be obtaining approved training within a year of becoming coroner, as required by state law.

Fielding listed the University of Strathclyde, a research university based in Glasgow, Scotland, as the forensic science degree or certification program he would complete within one year of being elected.

But the program is not recognized by the Coroners Training Advisory Committee. Fielding has since enrolled in another program that is approved by the organization. He is nearly halfway through the new training required to run for the office, and would be completed with it before the election.

Dennis wrote in his order that not having the training complete at the time of his candidate filing "did not affect his actual, core qualifications for office."

“I’m happy that the judge ruled in our favor," Fielding said in a statement. "I believe in the will of the Charleston voters, and I am looking forward to earning their support on November 3rd.”

Rob Tyson, who has previously been an attorney for the S.C. Republican Party, represented O’Neal in the case. He told The Post and Courier that O'Neal is looking forward to the election.

The seat came open in March after longtime Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten, a Republican, announced she would not seek re-election after 25 years in office. Wooten endorsed O’Neal, who is her county’s chief deputy coroner.

Fielding is an owner of Fielding Homes for Funerals, Charleston’s oldest Black-owned business.