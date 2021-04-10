Joint Base Charleston investigating after plane caught fire

Authorities at Joint Base Charleston are examining an aircraft for clues about what led the plane to catch fire April 9.

The C-17 Globemaster was parked on the ground when fire broke out at some point during the afternoon. Base personnel quickly doused the flames, according to the base, and nobody was seriously injured.

At the time, seven crew members and one passenger were returning from an overseas mission. Base leaders said investigators were still examining the plane by the next morning but haven't yet figured out what sparked the fire.