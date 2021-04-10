You are the owner of this article.
Joint Base Charleston investigating after plane caught fire

C-17 standalone_08.JPG
A Boeing C-17 Globemaster III prepares to land in celebration of the 4 millionth flying hour for the c-17 fleet on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Authorities at Joint Base Charleston are examining an aircraft for clues about what led the plane to catch fire April 9.

The C-17 Globemaster was parked on the ground when fire broke out at some point during the afternoon. Base personnel quickly doused the flames, according to the base, and nobody was seriously injured.

At the time, seven crew members and one passenger were returning from an overseas mission. Base leaders said investigators were still examining the plane by the next morning but haven't yet figured out what sparked the fire.

Sara Coello

