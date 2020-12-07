You are the owner of this article.
Joint Base Charleston airmen recover cannonball from Mount Pleasant neighborhood

  • Updated
Cannonball on Coming Street (copy)

Members of the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team from Joint Base Charleston destroyed this cannonball at Joint Base Charleston in 2017.

Another cannonball was recovered by base airmen Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Joint Base Charleston/Provided

 Joint Base Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT — Joint Base Charleston has taken possession of what was described as a cannonball found Sunday evening at a residence in town.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted airmen with the base’s explosive ordnance disposal team in locating the cannonball on Cottingham Drive.

It is not know what era the device comes from.

The cannonball was found under a bush in the property's front garden where a woman was doing yard work.

Cottingham Drive is not in the immediate vicinity of Charleston Harbor, where Civil War shelling occurred; it is a cut-through road between U.S. Highway 17 and Shem Creek. 

Diana Cossaboom, Joint Base Charleston’s media operations chief, said the cannonball was recovered in whole and taken to the base where it will be kept and used for training purposes. 

