Residents of Johns and James islands will have two chances next week to help steer the direction that growth and development will take along Maybank Highway and Main Road.
On both islands, development along Maybank Highway has been moving quickly and with controversy. On James Island The Standard, a multi-story apartment complex with hundreds of units, stirred opposition and sign-waving protests while it was developed.
Earlier, on Johns Island, a plan to develop commercial buildings and up to 600 multi-family homes at Maybank Highway and Main Road near Angel Oak Park prompted a multi-year backlash that eventually killed the project.
The opposition included lawsuits and an all-nude protest in the city park, and the Army Corps of Engineers took the unusual step of reversing itself on a key federal wetlands ruling.
But development marches on, even as the city and Charleston County work on plans to ease traffic jams on Maybank Highway and Johns Island residents raise concerns about development-related flooding. Now, the city and county plan to update their land-use rules, and that's where resident input comes in.
"Any change to zoning is important, and it does matter," said Jacob Lindsey, director of Charleston's Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability.
Zoning regulations are a key to development, and the city and county are renewing an effort that dates to the late 1980s to synchronize their rules and agree upon what they should be. All along Maybank Highway and Main Road, some properties are in the city of Charleston and some are in unincorporated Charleston County.
Jason Crowley, with the Coastal Conservation League, said the public input workshops Monday and Tuesday evenings are "an exciting opportunity for public engagement."
The meetings are:
- Monday, the Maybank Highway Corridor on James island, with a review of existing rules, an outlining of goals, and opportunity for public comment and feedback. At the Lowcountry Senior Center from 6 to 8 p.m., 865 Riverland Drive.
- Tuesday, the Maybank Highway and Main Road zoning workshop for Johns Island. At Berkeley Electric Cooperative from 6 to 8 p.m., 3351 Maybank Highway.
Charleston County also plans to post a community survey online Aug. 1.
"A lot of people are concerned about Maybank Highway on Johns Island and James Island, and this is an opportunity to say if they think it should stay the same or change," Crowley said. “We’re hoping the end result will be a citizen led outcome of identifying how the Maybank highway corridor will grow over the next 10 years."
Notably, Charleston County plans to expand its Maybank Highway Corridor Overlay Zoning onto James Island and create a Main Road Overlay as well. Overlay zoning is like an additional layer of land-use regulation for a particular area that can help assure similar rules for both incorporated and unincorporated properties.
"A primary goal of the project will be to revise and create overlay zoning standards that support the proper placement and intensity of the continued growth occurring on both corridors," said Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana.
Lindsey said the city is focused on balancing residential development with places to work, which could ease traffic on and off Johns Island.
“We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to bring workplaces close to where people live," he said.
The zoning rules and overlays come in addition to the Urban Growth Boundary on Johns Island that the city and county have agreed upon since 1999, aimed at establishing an end point for suburban growth.
“I don’t think radical changes are anticipated but we do want to make any changes that need to occur," Lindsey said.