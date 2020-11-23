Johns Island Park expansion might not be as large as anticipated

JOHNS ISLAND — The expansion planned for the Johns Island Park might not be as large as expected.

The city of Charleston has applied for a grant to help fund the project and discussed uses for the additional 11.25 acres that was to be purchased.

But now, the owner of the property on Maybank Highway doesn't want to sell quite as much.

Matthew Compton, a special projects administrator for the city, said landowner Anthony C. Ross wants to keep about 1.12 acres of the land the city intended to purchase.

"It would not have an impact on the proposed uses of the property for the park, and it would not — we would reduce the purchase price commensurately," Compton said in a City Council Real Estate Committee meeting Monday afternoon.

He said the landowner realized, once the survey stakes went up, how selling the property to the city was going to impact his ability to host a farmers market and church-related ballfield activities.

The price reduction would be about $196,000. It was unclear how the additional property would be used.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said he was expecting the city to purchase the whole property. Officials said they will have to talk to the seller about it.

"Maybe if we agreed to — if we bought the whole thing and then agreed to let him have farmers market and church events there, that would not bother us," Tecklenburg said.

He said the city will explore the situation from both sides and see what is in the seller's best interest.

"But regardless, we certainly want to continue the ability to execute a contract with him and buy as much of it as we can, in my opinion," Tecklenburg said.

Members of the city's real estate committee approved Monday for the mayor to use $1,590,000 in Greenbelt funds to purchase the property for the park's expansion.

Greenbelt funds used for acquiring property are meant to protect land from development. They are generated though the countywide half-cent sales tax.