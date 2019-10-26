A Johns Island man was arrested Saturday morning after an overnight search for the driver who hit a moped rider and left him to die.
Benn Franklin Johnson Jr., 54, faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Charleston County deputies say Johnson and the victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, crashed on Betsy Kerrison Parkway near River Road. The driver fled before authorities arrived around 10:45 Friday night.
The victim died of his injuries soon after the crash, deputies said.