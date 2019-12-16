A 50-year-old Johns Island man was arrested early Monday after he was accused of crashing into another motorist's car and then shooting at the motorist with a shotgun.
Allison Douglas Avant of Chisolm Road faces one count each of driving under a suspended license, hit-and-run causing property damage, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling or vehicle, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
"The victim did not report any injuries; however, his vehicle was damaged from the incident," said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
A deputy responded at 11:47 p.m. Sunday to Chisolm for a report of a crash that also involved shots fired, according to an incident report.
The 911 caller met with deputies and told them that he was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger on Limehouse Bridge when he saw a white Nissan Sentra in front of him swerving on the roadway, the report said.
The caller said he assumed the driver was intoxicated and went around the Nissan to pass in front of it, the report said. The caller then turned right onto Chisolm.
After turning, the Nissan followed him and passed the Dodge before speeding up and then slowing down abruptly, the report said.
The Nissan's driver, later identified as Avant, then put his car in reverse and intentionally backed up, striking the Dodge with its back bumper, the report said. The Nissan then drove down Chisolm before pulling into a driveway.
The Dodge's driver followed Avant while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, the report said. He told dispatchers that the suspect was a white male in his 50s wearing a camouflage jacket.
Avant went inside the home before coming back out with a shotgun, which he pointed at the driver in the Dodge and opened fire three or four times, the report said.
The Dodge's driver heard one of the shots strike his vehicle, the report said. He had bought the car the day before. The victim backed up, turned his car around and drove away to wait for deputies to arrive.
Deputies were directed to the suspect's home by the victim, the report said.
Once at the scene, deputies saw several people outside the residence, including Avant, who had changed his clothes but was identified by the victim, the report said.
Deputies took Avant into custody shortly after.