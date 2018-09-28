A Charleston County deputy fatally shot a gunman who had fired at officers responding to a domestic violence episode Friday morning on Johns Island, sheriff's officials said.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Waldon C. Jones Road, a dirt street running through a rural cluster of a half-dozen homes. On the northern end of the island, the area sits about 13 miles west of downtown Charleston.
The case again highlighted the risks officers face when responding to domestic disputes, one of the most volatile and dangerous calls for law enforcement. A 2015 Post and Courier examination, titled "Shots Fired," found that domestic violence in South Carolina had led to 25 of 99 civilian deaths in armed confrontations with police since 2009. Two officers also were killed.
On Friday, Capt. Roger Antonio of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report about a man threatening to shoot his wife and her friends. The man had also "made comments about harming police," Antonio said.
After they got there, the deputies tried to talk with the man about the alleged threats.
"The deputies got into a physical fight with the subject," the sheriff's spokesman said. "During that fight, he brandished a firearm. He discharged one shot at our deputies."
One deputy fired back.
The man fell. The deputies did CPR, but he died.
No one else was seriously injured in the confrontation. Deputies found the suspect's gun at the shooting site, Antonio said.
Officials did not publicly identify anyone involved. The deputies were put on paid leave, a standard procedure for the Sheriff's Office after an officer-involved shooting.
The State Law Enforcement Division was tasked with investigating the case. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the incident would be the 30th officer-involved shooting this year in South Carolina. In all of 2017, SLED statistics showed, 49 such shootings were reported throughout the state.
SLED investigators focused their attention Friday near a travel camper, not far from a brick house.
The small community is off Humbert Road, which runs between Chisolm and Main roads. A palm tree and bamboo farm sits nearby.