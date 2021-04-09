Johns Island family settles lawsuit with SC authorities they said allowed kidnapping, attack

A Johns Island family that was terrorized by a rapist and kidnapper in 2018 has settled their lawsuit against the authorities they say allowed the attack.

An April 7 document filed in Charleston County indicated that the legal battle ended with a Zoom mediation between the family and authorities. Details of the agreement weren’t included.

The couple filed on behalf of themselves and their five children in January 2020, saying several departments — the S.C. Department of Corrections; S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; and the sheriff’s departments of Charleston, Berkeley and Spartanburg counties — had neglected to stop Thomas Lawton Evans from breaking into their home and brutally attacking the woman and her daughter.

Evans, who’s now serving four life sentences in the assaults, was released from a previous prison stint on Feb. 1, 2018.

According to court records, Evans had told authorities at Kershaw Correctional Institution that he worried his release would allow him to act on violent impulses and drug addictions. He was also disciplined for taking his roommate hostage less than a month before his release.

When Evans was released to parole, he failed to report to the parole agency's Spartanburg County site within 24 hours, as was required of him. While Evans moved in with a childhood friend, according to court records, the agency didn’t get a parole violation warrant for him.

Within a few days, authorities believe Evans began using drugs and stabbed his childhood friend, Sharon “Nanette” Hayden. Though the plaintiffs believe Spartanburg deputies were informed of Hayden’s disappearance, they didn’t immediately advertise Evans as a person of interest or inform the parole agency of the attack.

By the next day, Evans had taken Hayden’s vehicle and fled to Charleston County, according to court records. A gas station clerk called deputies to question Evans when he tried to use several non-functioning credit cards.

While Charleston deputies questioned Evans and noted that he didn’t have a driver’s license or title to the vehicle, court records indicate that they didn’t hold him for questioning or check to see whether Evans was on the parole database.

Authorities believe Evans laid low for about five days after that incident, staying in a friend’s shed while doing drugs.

But on Feb. 11, authorities had one final run-in with Evans before he reached Johns Island. Berkeley County deputies ran his information through their systems when they found him begging in a neighborhood, according to court records.

They saw that his license was suspended, and upon calling Hayden’s mother about the vehicle learned that he was a person of interest in the owner’s disappearance.

But Evans walked free.

On Feb. 13, 2018, Evans followed a young family home and burst inside, where he beat and raped a mother for almost an hour. The woman’s injuries were so severe that she couldn’t call for help, authorities said, and was helpless to stop Evans from kidnapping her 4-year-old daughter.

Evans took the girl to Alabama, where police found the child alive. She had been sexually assaulted and injured.

Both mother and daughter required extensive medical help, and other members of the family suffered from trauma and stress. Court records indicate that the family paid more than $380,000 in medical bills after the attack, and couldn’t afford to move from the house filled with memories of that day.

So the family sued authorities for financial compensation, leveraging a negligence complaint against each department, as well as loss of consortium as the mother couldn’t care for her children after being attacked.