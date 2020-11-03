Joe Wilson wins re-election in US House race, other incumbents hold onto seats

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson won re-election against Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs in the race for the historically conservative district covering central South Carolina.
Democrats held out hope that Boroughs could defeat Wilson, having raised more than $2 million over the course of her candidacy. Her fundraising, which far outpaced both Wilson and any previous Democratic candidates in the district, was not enough for her to take the seat consistently filled by Republicans for more than 50 years.
The Associated Press declared Wilson the winner just after 11 p.m. with over 60 percent of the vote, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.
This will be Wilson's 10th full term. Over the past 10 years, Wilson has won reelection by double digits every two years in South Carolina’s Second Congressional District, which stretches from Columbia west to North Augusta.
Other races
Rep. Jeff Duncan, a four-term incumbent representing the northwest corner of the Palmetto State, beat out Democrat Hosea Cleveland, with The Associated Press calling the race a little after 9 p.m.
Duncan, who has held his seat since 2011, led Cleveland, a retired insurance salesman running for his fourth straight time in the 3rd Congressional District, garnering 71 percent of the vote with 55 percent of precincts reporting.
In the 5th District, first-time candidate and former University of South Carolina wide receiver Moe Brown's experience at the state Commerce Department during former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley’s administration was not enough for him to overtake Republican Rep. Ralph Norman.
The Associated Press declared Norman the winner a little before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Norman won his second full term with percent 59 percent of the vote and 50 percent of precincts reporting, according the state Election Commission.
Norman took over the district that includes the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, northern sections of the Interstate 85 corridor in 2017, after former Rep. Mick Mulvaney joined President Donald Trump’s administration.
Rep. Tom Rice, won the race for a fifth term in the 7th Congressional District, around Florence and Myrtle Beach, with The Associated Press calling it for the incumbent three hours after polls closed.
Rice had 61 percent of the vote over Democrat Melissa Watson, a teacher from Dillon, with 75 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Election Commission.
In the 4th Congressional District. Rep. William Timmons, the Republican, led Democrat Kim Nelson by 68 percent of the vote at 10 p.m.
The Associated Press called the 6th Congressional District for Rep. Jim Clyburn an hour after polls closed. The incumbent Democrat has been in office since 1993 and beat out Republican John McCollum with 60 percent of the vote and 59 percent of precincts reporting.