Job fair in North Charleston draws local employers desperate to hire, but few applicants

NORTH CHARLESTON — Lowcountry employers angled for potential hires at a modestly attended outdoor job fair hosted by SC Works Trident on June 24.

It was the agency's first in-person job fair since before the pandemic, drawing area representatives from about 20 employers — from Publix and the Medical University of South Carolina to the S.C. Department of Corrections. It comes at a time Lowcountry businesses are in desperate need of workers to fill vacancies across the job-force spectrum, from food and beverage to manufacturing.

The event at the agency's Hanahan Road office was poised to give jobseekers an upper hand, said Gene Borzendowski, a spokesman for the event. He said the return of face-to-face events will help applicants form more personal connections with employers.

"There's no replacement for that in-person element," Borzendowski said.

The event also was at an opportune time for jobseekers: federal supplemental unemployment programs tied to the pandemic are set to end in South Carolina on June 26. And a nationwide worker shortage is crippling companies, leaving them desperate to hire. Many are bumping up wages or offering other incentives to entice applicants.

Interest from potential hires was wanting by comparison. About 70 in all attended, Borzendowski said, though he noted that number wouldn't have been unusual even before the pandemic.

But the hiring crunch is unheard of for Charleston, said Michael Jackson, assistant food service manager at ASRC Federal, a government services company.

"Charleston's always been a city where you can hire easily," he said.

His company listed more than a dozen types of open positions at the fair. It's offering $500 signing bonuses just to get potential hires on the hook, he said.

The worker shortage has turned the table on employers, said Haley Brown, a representative from The Budd Group, a janitorial company.

"We would have so many people apply we couldn't even call all of them," Brown said.

Now, she has to chase them down. She said she's handed out flyers at businesses like Dollar General, Food Lion and Goodwill looking for people who might be interested.

"We just have to make it work," Brown said.

Still, plenty took advantage of the fair, Borzendowski said.

"The employers were happy with the quality of jobseekers," he said.

Some were able to apply for jobs on-site using the S.C. Career Coach, a job center on wheels owned by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The center travels across the state to help anyone looking for a job, said Joe Robinson, who operates the vehicle. It sports laptops, Wi-Fi and printers so people can work with staff to fill out unemployment information, file applications and create resumes.

"It's just like having a mobile office," Robinson said.

Among the mix of eager jobseekers was Tashie Taylor, who takes continuing education classes at Trident Technical College and plans to become a medical administrative specialist.

The fair put her in touch with representatives from MUSC Medical Health.

"I'm happy everything is coming together," she said.

At another Job fair on June 24 in Columbia, Gov. Henry McMaster defended his decision to cut off the federal unemployment benefits.

"I've heard from business owners and employers around the state, as well as in other states, and they're all saying the same thing: We don't want to be paying people for not working," he said.