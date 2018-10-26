COLUMBIA — On the last day of his trial, former state lawmaker Jim Harrison took the stand, defending his two decades in public office and pushing back against allegations that he was corrupted by a powerful consulting firm that participated in illegal lobbying in the South Carolina Statehouse.
The testimony was the first time Harrison discussed his connections to the beleagured firm Richard Quinn & Associates since being indicted as part of the state's five-year-long corruption investigation last year.
The sprawling corruption probe previously led to guilty pleas from four former state lawmakers, but Harrison's case is the first to go to trial, laying out evidence about his connections to some of the state's most powerful corporations and lobbyists in public view.
Harrison, a former chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, faces charges of conspiracy, misconduct in office, and lying to law enforcement officials. If convicted on all of the charges, he could face up to 21 years in prison.
Harrison took the stand a day after he was unable to arrive in court due to a medical emergency. He told the jury Friday that he suffered from a mini stroke on Wednesday afternoon. It was just one of several mini strokes Harrison has suffered from since being interviewed by a state grand jury last year.
The prosecutors portrayed Harrison as a longtime lawmaker who did the bidding of Richard Quinn Sr., the patriarch of the influential consulting firm that employed state lawmakers, ran political campaigns and cultivated business with some of the state's most powerful lobbying interests.
To refute those allegations, Reggie Lloyd, Harrison's defense attorney, asked the former lawmaker to help explain some of the evidence that was presented earlier this week.
The defense team took aim specifically at a letter Harrison sent to the House Ethics Committee in 1999. That document showed Harrison referred to himself as a "partner" and "chief operating officer" of Richard Quinn & Associates, which pleaded guilty to illegal lobbying earlier this year.
"This was 20 years ago. I can't remember the conversations. But I never went to work for Richard Quinn as a (chief operating officer)," Harrison said Friday.
Over the past week, prosecutors revealed a number of documents that suggested Harrison was closely tied to the now troubled firm. He received nearly $900,000 from the firm over the course of his political career, according to those records. And one memo suggested his pay was directly tied to the monthly fees that the firm received from corporate giants like SCANA Corp. and AT&T.
Harrison agreed he was paid by the firm. He called Quinn his boss. But Harrison denied ever assisting the firm with any of its corporate clients. He admitted Quinn asked him to help recruit corporations in the past. But he denied ever following through on that request.
"I never ever recruited corporate clients to his business," Harrison said.
The defense attorneys played on the fact that prosecutors didn't call on Quinn to testify in the trial. The once influential consultant avoided prosecution earlier this year after his son, former lawmaker Rick Quinn, pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.
Prosecutors questioned Quinn in front of the state grand jury already, but they said he was unable to recall his past business dealings, partly because of his health.
The trial became extremely heated as special prosecutor David Pascoe pressed Harrison to answer whether he reported Richard Quinn & Associates' work for corporate lobbyists to the S.C. Ethics Commission. Harrison grudgingly admitted he didn't share that information outside of one mention of the firm's corporate advocacy work in 2001.
"Do I know every detail of the ethics laws? I could make a mistake," Harrison said as Pascoe grilled him about his annual ethics disclosures.