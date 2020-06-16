Jay-Z calls for Charleston Police Department to dismiss charges of Marion Square protester

Team ROC, the social justice arm of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation, is calling for the dismissal of charges related to Marion Square protester Givionne "Gee" Jordan Jr., whose arrest was captured in a viral video.

Jordan can be seen on May 31 kneeling with a group of protesters in front of a row of police officers equipped with riot gear. In the video, he told the officers, "I am not your enemy."

Emotion caught his voice as he said, “I love each and every one of you. I want to understand all of you. I want to. I would love to see the best side of everyone here.”

Moments later, several officers pulled him to his feet and placed him in handcuffs.

On June 1, Team ROC dispatched its attorney to send a letter to the Charleston Police Department calling the arrest "unconstitutional," demanding disciplinary actions be taken toward officers and charges dismissed against Jordan and other protesters who were arrested that same day.

Didier Morais, the Team ROC director of philanthropy, shared with The Post and Courier that the attorneys for the Police Department replied on June 11 with a response that "completely ignored Team ROC's pleas and called peaceful protesters 'rioters.'"

This is all while Jordan continues to face legal charges while out on bail.

"We are outraged by the Charleston police department’s reprehensible arrest of Givionne Jordan Jr. — not to mention their dismissive response to our concerns about their conduct," Morais shared in a statement. "Giovionne’s arrest was unlawful, and the Charleston police clearly violated his Constitutional right to peacefully protest. We applaud Givionne and demand that his charges are immediately dismissed.”

The Police Department's response letter was shared with The Post and Courier, signed by Heather Mulloy, assistant corporation counsel for the city.

"Although I understand your concerns, I can assure you that the City and its Police Department is committed to preserving the constitutional rights of all of its citizens and visitors to the City," Mulloy wrote. "This is especially true in light of the tragedy that occurred in Minneapolis with the killing of George Floyd. The City is continuing to navigate through the unprecedented and violent attack by rioters on the City and its citizens on Saturday May 30, 2020, and continues to hold the safety and security of citizens and visitors as a top priority. Protests have continued throughout the City since that evening and the City and the police department have strived to preserve the individual constitutional rights of protestors (sic). As solidarity with lawful peaceful protestors (sic) and trust with the community are also goals of the City and the police department, the City and the police department continue to work hand-in-hand with leaders of protest groups to protect their safety and that of the citizens of Charleston throughout these trying times."

Morais told The Post and Courier that, if necessary, Team ROC is prepared to pursue legal remedies to support Jordan.

"However, Team ROC is hoping and asking the Charleston Police Department to simply do what’s right," he added.