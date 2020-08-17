Jasper County elementary school closes after 3 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Just days after welcoming students back to the classroom, an elementary school in the Jasper County School District has closed after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Teachers at Ridgeland Elementary School have been asked to get tested for the virus, quarantine and work from home until further notice, district spokesman Travis Washington said Monday.

"As we continue to navigate through this time of uncertainty in our nation due to COVID-19, we encourage everyone to remain safe, adhere to the CDC guidelines, and practice compassion when dealing with others," Washington said in a statement.

The decision to close the Ridgeland campus was made "out of an abundance of caution," Washington said.

School administration has contacted only parents of any student who may have been in contact with a staff member who tested positive.

He declined to disclose how many students were potentially exposed, citing federal privacy laws.

The district's decision to close the Ridgeland campus comes as school districts across the state start bringing small groups of K-8 students back for five additional days of face-to-face learning required by the S.C. Legislature, also known as LEAP days.

All school districts in the state are required to offer this extra instructional time, although student participation is voluntary.

Jasper County welcomed groups of preschool through eighth grade students back to the classroom Aug. 10-14 for five LEAP days before the official first day of school on Monday.

"We had the pleasure, in JCSD, of assessing our students and preparing for their virtual learning experience," the district said in a news release.

Although the district was required to offer in-person LEAP days, Jasper County students officially started the school year online. Small groups of students will continue to return to schools periodically through Aug. 21 for state-mandated standardized testing, according to the district's website, but all instruction will take place virtually until district officials and the school board deem it safe to host face-to-face learning.

The district's online-only reopening plan received approval from the S.C. Department of Education last month, with the condition that students would begin learning in person no later than Sept. 14. The state education agency readjusted this requirement last week, according to spokesman Ryan Brown. Now, school districts with contingent approval must reevaluate their mode of instruction every two weeks, starting with the first day of school.

"Barring any major health and safety obstacles, (in-person) is what we’ll be pushing them toward at that point," Brown said.

Many school districts have opted to offer these additional days immediately leading up to the official first day of school. In Charleston County, students will return for LEAP day instruction on Aug. 31. Berkeley County launched its LEAP program for interested students Monday. Both districts will officially begin school with in-person instruction five days a week on Sept. 8.

"Most schools are prioritizing those at-risk students, students with disabilities, or those who need extra supports," Brown said.

If there is a confirmed COVID-19 case within a school building, the district should report the cases to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control within 24 hours, Brown said. Then, contact tracers would begin identifying people the individuals had come into close contact with and establishing who needs to quarantine. After that happens, a school district should then determine whether it's best to shut down a school, Brown said.

"I hope that they are following the current protocols," he said of Jasper County's decision. "Because if it’s an elementary school with 500 kids and three people test positive, the DHEC protocols aren’t to close."

According to student headcount data, Ridgeland Elementary School had more than 850 students enrolled at the end of last school year.

School buildings and offices in Jasper County remain open, with the exception of the Ridgeland campus, and all teachers will continue reporting to their classrooms to teach virtually.