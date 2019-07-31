Water by a towering pile of construction debris near Bluffton has bacteria levels thousands of times higher than acceptable limits, recent tests show.

And a new state air sensor also shows spikes of dangerous air pollutants near the unsightly mound, which neighbors have dubbed "Mount Trashmore."

A Post and Courier report last week highlighted the foul conditions at the Able Contracting site, a recycling facility in Okatie near the sprawling Del Webb Sun City Hilton Head retirement complex.

At least 60 feet tall, the debris pile periodically smolders, spewing a stinky brew of particulates. Residents and business owners nearby say the odors make them feel ill.

Able Contracting said it has poured hundreds of thousands of gallons of water on the pile to tamp down the fire, and on a recent visit, a heavy stream of yellowish water could be seen flowing down the pile's slopes toward a ditch. In a letter to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the company said the water was confined to the site.

Beaufort County officials believe otherwise. They said water in the area eventually flows across the Jasper County line into Beaufort County and empties into the Okatee River. They grew so concerned about the pile's runoff that they tested for E. coli and fecal coliform by the debris site and a tributary to the Okatee.

Samples at both places registered more than 120,980 bacteria colonies — roughly 8,500 times acceptable standards, according to results obtained through a S.C. Freedom of Information Act request.

The limit for E. coli is 14 colonies, said Eric Larson, manager of Beaufort County's stormwater division.

He called the bacteria readings "off-the-charts high" and comparable to a break in a sewer line. The county sent results to DHEC and Jasper County. "We're just a concerned neighbor, just like everyone else."

On July 3, DHEC installed an air sensor near the pile. The sensor captures data every 15 minutes, including information about air particulates.

Samples last week show particulate levels reached 10 to 15 times more than what the Environmental Protection Agency considers hazardous.

DHEC recently asked the EPA to help investigate the site, said Laura Renwick, DHEC spokeswoman. The EPA collected additional air and water samples over the weekend. Once those test results are in, DHEC will have a better idea of its next steps, she said.

Able Contracting's owner, Chandler Lloyd, told The Post and Courier last week that his company recycles more than 75 percent of the construction debris haulers bring to the site. He dismissed complaints from nearby residents and business owners, saying he's taken many steps to keep the pile from being a nuisance. "I feel like a pin cushion," he told the newspaper. Phone messages left Wednesday at his business weren't returned.

Lloyd currently faces state criminal charges in 2018 of "causing or permitting pollution of environment," conspiracy, and violation of the state Solid Waste Act, Jasper County court records show.

Able Contracting is one of 49 sites across South Carolina that accept construction-related debris, according to DHEC's most recent roster.

Able originally notified DHEC in 2014 that it would take in construction debris, and at that time, facilities weren't required to seek permits.

That changed in 2018, after state lawmakers tightened rules and required some operations to get state permits.

Able Contracting submitted its permit application in May, and DHEC said staff are still reviewing it.

Meantime, residents and employees in neighboring businesses are fed up.

"Why have they allowed him to do this?" said Carina Curiel, whose family has lived in a house within sight of the pile since the mid-1970s. "I'm trying to come up with a plan to get me and my family out of there."