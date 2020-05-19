James Lewis, activists call for North Charleston police audit following release of video

Former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis Jr. and area civil rights activists are renewing calls for a racial bias audit of the North Charleston Police Department after two incidents in which they say Lewis' grandson, Joshua Lewis, was unjustly detained and physically abused by officers earlier this month.

Gathering in West Ashley on Tuesday morning, the officials and activists said the incidents in question are the most recent examples illustrating that decisive action is needed to ensure accountability and restore trust with the community.

First reported by The Post and Courier on Friday, the younger Lewis’ first encounter with police was a traffic stop at 10:34 p.m. on May 7 at Rivers and Cosgrove avenues in which his attorney, grandfather and activists said he was dragged out of his car and manhandled by officers before being released with a minor traffic ticket. The second happened May 9 at 12:50 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites, 7429 Stafford Road. A portion of that encounter was captured on video by a hotel guest. The footage shows Joshua Lewis being held on the ground by officers. He is handcuffed. An officer picks him up off the ground and puts him into what activists have called a "chokehold" before slamming the 21-year-old man against a wall.

Neither incident resulted in criminal charges or arrests.

"It's very disturbing," Lewis, the former councilman, said. "When any police chief hires police officers, they take an oath of office to defend and protect the constitution of this state and the United States of America because they are protecting citizens. They are not hired to beat citizens like they're dogs, pick them up off the floor and throw them to the wall."

Stories abound of young, black men afraid to drive or walk in North Charleston for fear of being profiled and abused by officers, he said.

Lewis' message was simple: North Charleston City Council must approve a racial bias audit of their police department and hire an independent firm to do so as Charleston officials did last year.

The former councilman said he spent his time in public service making sure officers in his city were equipped to serve residents to the best of their abilities and fought hard to ensure fair policing.

"My heart today is hurt," Lewis said.

The Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, who serves as vice president of religious affairs and external relations for the National Action Network, said he and other area civil rights leaders denounced what they call abuse of power and unnecessary use of force by the officers involved in the two incidents involving Joshua Lewis.

Rivers said he spoke with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess before the video at the hotel surfaced. The chief told him the department would get back to him and that the incident was not as bad as it sounded.

"But when we saw the video, it was frankly worse than we thought," the activist said. "We've come today to denounce it, ask for investigations and ask for the police department to make a statement, at least acknowledging whether that was customary. Is that how you treat suspects or is that just how you treat black people?"

Rivers spoke about the April 2015 shooting of Walter Scott, a black motorist, by a white North Charleston police officers, saying that the city got a chance following that case to set things right.

But an investigation into the North Charleston police by the Justice Department was stopped in 2017. Since then, city officials have not acted on repeated calls for an audit, the activist said.

"People who have nothing to hide welcome audits," Rivers said. "Folks who have something to worry about don't want an audit. It is our hope that they will understand that what happened to Mr. Lewis, in the eyes of many African Americans, is not isolated. It happens all too often. Instead of waiting on something worse to happen, better deal with it right now."

Jerod Frazier, an attorney representing Joshua Lewis, said he believes several factors contributed to the events of his client's second encounter with police.

A hotel clerk told officers two people she did not believe were guests pried their way into the hotel, but Lewis had paid for his room, Frazier said. Officers knocked on the door and dragged Lewis to the ground and assaulted him even though he posed no threat.

Most officers are good people and public servants, but all organizations, including law enforcement agencies, can have bad actors, the attorney said.

"Now we stand at the ready to exhaust every legal maneuver available to us to make sure that this is made right," Frazier said. "North Charleston has a thread of bad officers woven into its fabric. ... The way to get to that thread and to eradicate it, is a (racial) bias audit, independently done."

Joshua Lewis would have been present on Tuesday morning but he feels targeted and unsafe, the attorney said.

"He feels hunted, and I can't blame him," Frazier said. "What we can do is stand up for him."

Charleston City Councilman Keith Waring, who served with Lewis, said the road to getting an audit done won't be easy and that even though his colleagues eventually voted unanimously in favor of such action, there was resistance at first.

But taking no action and allowing the problems to fester is unacceptable, Waring said.

"Profiling is a reality and it leads to negative results," he said. "I, too, have a 21-year-old grandson. This cannot be his future. I also have a 9-year-old grandson named Joshua. This cannot be his future. ... Our region, the tri-county area, can lead the nation in proper policing. We don't only need to be in the spotlight when the tragedy happens."

The Rev. Charles Heyward, representing the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, said the organization stands ready to help in any efforts for an audit and that the public's desire for accountability is growing.

The North Charleston Police Department is expected to make a statement regarding the encounters involving Joshua Lewis on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.